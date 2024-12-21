Swimsuit

From Swimsuits to Fitted Dresses, Camille Kostek’s Sexiest Instagram Posts of 2024

The SI Swimsuit model continues to blow us away on social media.

Natalie Zamora

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. Sarong by Andi Bagus.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. Sarong by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Connecticut native Camille Kostek is an absolute force to be reckoned with. As a model, actress and TV host, the 32-year-old former NFL cheerleader was discovered by SI Swimsuit during the brand’s inaugural Swim Search, co-winning and landing a spot in the 2018 magazine. She made history by landing the cover the following year, posing for Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia, making for a truly unforgettable photo shoot. Using her platform to promote body positivity, Kostek is an amazing role model for people across the globe and we’re always keeping a close eye on what she’s up to next.

Since making her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2018, she’s appeared in the magazine for six more years (and counting!), including the 2024 “Legends” photo shoot in which she posed alongside 26 other amazing brand icons in Hollywood, Fla. Along with her many career ventures, Kostek is a total fashion queen and we always feel inspired by her many looks—whether she’s on the red carpet, hanging out with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski or posing for our magazine, she always makes an impression.

As we prepare to close out the year, we’re spotlighting eight of Kostek’s sexiest Instagram posts of 2024 that just scream perfection.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit behind the scenes

Along with the “Legends” photo shoot by Yu Tsai, Kostek also jetted off to Portugal to be photographed by Ben Watts for a solo feature with the 2024 magazine. In the shots above, she gave her followers a behind the scenes look in stunning swimsuits.

A vision in white

Kostek showed off her “cleansing energy 🌊” while in Mykonos, Greece this year, rocking a white bikini and displaying her natural-born modeling skills.

The most angelic for Victoria’s Secret

In honor of the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Kostek got to sit front row, she modeled some of the brand’s clothing on Instagram. While on the red carpet for the event, she expressed how “exciting” it was to see “diversity show up on the runway.”

Pamela Anderson-inspired

Did anyone else have to do a double-take? Kostek is absolutely identical to iconic model-actress Pamela Anderson in the shots above. Inspired by Anderson as proven in her caption, Kostek rocked the classic messy bun and looked stunning doing so.

Getting cheeky at Miami Swim Week

Along with her return to SI Swimsuit this year, Kostek also walked the runway for the brand’s annual Miami Swim Week and, unsurprisingly, crushed it. In the photo dump above, the Connecticut native showed off her tan backside as she performed her catwalk and posed with fellow brand models.

A red hot July Fourth

Not only does Kostek channel Pamela Anderson incredibly well, but she proved this summer that she can also look just like the late actress Farrah Fawcett. Rocking a red one-piece—that could easily belong in Baywatch—she styled her hair in big curls with a gorgeous bang.

A warm-weather fashion queen

Keeping the celebrations going for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary this year, Kostek mastered fall fashion when styled by Sarah Nearis for the brand’s party in collaboration with Maybelline at the Dante Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. That shade of blue looks mesmerizing with her crystalline eyes and stunning glam.

Sun-kissed and neon

To kick off the start of 2024, Kostek rocked a colorful floor-length bodycon dress, which she described as “if rainbow sherbet was a dress.” The sequins throughout definitely gave off a party vibe to celebrate the start of the year.

Being featured as a brand “Legend” for the 60th anniversary of SI Swimsuit “was hands down the best part of this year” for Kostek, she divulged to us this fall.

“I didn’t even consider that that would be an opportunity that would present itself this year,” Kostek admitted. “What made me want to be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was watching the TV special for the 50th anniversary 10 years ago and seeing all of the legends and hearing all their stories and watching the interviews back. I just...it’s just still kind of crazy to be here tonight celebrating the 60th anniversary and being a part of this iconic legends class, it’s still setting in, but that was hands down the best part of this year.”

Next. Olivia Dunne Iconic Swimwear of 2024. Olivia Dunne’s Most Iconic Swimwear Looks of 2024. dark

Published
Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

Home/Fashion