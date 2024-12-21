From Swimsuits to Fitted Dresses, Camille Kostek’s Sexiest Instagram Posts of 2024
Connecticut native Camille Kostek is an absolute force to be reckoned with. As a model, actress and TV host, the 32-year-old former NFL cheerleader was discovered by SI Swimsuit during the brand’s inaugural Swim Search, co-winning and landing a spot in the 2018 magazine. She made history by landing the cover the following year, posing for Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia, making for a truly unforgettable photo shoot. Using her platform to promote body positivity, Kostek is an amazing role model for people across the globe and we’re always keeping a close eye on what she’s up to next.
Since making her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2018, she’s appeared in the magazine for six more years (and counting!), including the 2024 “Legends” photo shoot in which she posed alongside 26 other amazing brand icons in Hollywood, Fla. Along with her many career ventures, Kostek is a total fashion queen and we always feel inspired by her many looks—whether she’s on the red carpet, hanging out with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski or posing for our magazine, she always makes an impression.
As we prepare to close out the year, we’re spotlighting eight of Kostek’s sexiest Instagram posts of 2024 that just scream perfection.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit behind the scenes
Along with the “Legends” photo shoot by Yu Tsai, Kostek also jetted off to Portugal to be photographed by Ben Watts for a solo feature with the 2024 magazine. In the shots above, she gave her followers a behind the scenes look in stunning swimsuits.
A vision in white
Kostek showed off her “cleansing energy 🌊” while in Mykonos, Greece this year, rocking a white bikini and displaying her natural-born modeling skills.
The most angelic for Victoria’s Secret
In honor of the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Kostek got to sit front row, she modeled some of the brand’s clothing on Instagram. While on the red carpet for the event, she expressed how “exciting” it was to see “diversity show up on the runway.”
Pamela Anderson-inspired
Did anyone else have to do a double-take? Kostek is absolutely identical to iconic model-actress Pamela Anderson in the shots above. Inspired by Anderson as proven in her caption, Kostek rocked the classic messy bun and looked stunning doing so.
Getting cheeky at Miami Swim Week
Along with her return to SI Swimsuit this year, Kostek also walked the runway for the brand’s annual Miami Swim Week and, unsurprisingly, crushed it. In the photo dump above, the Connecticut native showed off her tan backside as she performed her catwalk and posed with fellow brand models.
A red hot July Fourth
Not only does Kostek channel Pamela Anderson incredibly well, but she proved this summer that she can also look just like the late actress Farrah Fawcett. Rocking a red one-piece—that could easily belong in Baywatch—she styled her hair in big curls with a gorgeous bang.
A warm-weather fashion queen
Keeping the celebrations going for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary this year, Kostek mastered fall fashion when styled by Sarah Nearis for the brand’s party in collaboration with Maybelline at the Dante Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. That shade of blue looks mesmerizing with her crystalline eyes and stunning glam.
Sun-kissed and neon
To kick off the start of 2024, Kostek rocked a colorful floor-length bodycon dress, which she described as “if rainbow sherbet was a dress.” The sequins throughout definitely gave off a party vibe to celebrate the start of the year.
Being featured as a brand “Legend” for the 60th anniversary of SI Swimsuit “was hands down the best part of this year” for Kostek, she divulged to us this fall.
“I didn’t even consider that that would be an opportunity that would present itself this year,” Kostek admitted. “What made me want to be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was watching the TV special for the 50th anniversary 10 years ago and seeing all of the legends and hearing all their stories and watching the interviews back. I just...it’s just still kind of crazy to be here tonight celebrating the 60th anniversary and being a part of this iconic legends class, it’s still setting in, but that was hands down the best part of this year.”