Camille Kostek Puts Stylish Stamp of Approval on Two of This Fall’s Most Popular Colors
Camille Kostek is ready for autumn, and we’re falling in love with her latest look—pun very much intended.
The former New England Patriots cheerleader and SI Swimsuit staple—having appeared in the magazine a total of nine times, including two shoots in 2024 when she was officially made an SI Swimsuit “Legend” for the 60th Anniversary Issue—was out and about this week for the official launch of NikeSKIMS. Joining several other faces familiar to the SI Swimsuit brand (including Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart and more), Kostek walked the red carpet and enjoyed a night out to celebrate the two brands’ exciting collaboration.
For the event, the model wore a fall-ready ensemble that was so on-trend, we haven’t been able to stop thinking about it—and, luckily for us, she just shared a closer look at the pieces on her Instagram account!
Beautiful in burgundy, cool in cocoa
Kostek was basically autumn personified for the event, wearing a head-to-toe look that incorporated all the best pieces for the chilly season. For her top, she opted for a classic mock neck with a twist. The sweater was crafted with a sheer, striped fabric so a matching bra was visible beneath the surface, adding an unexpected sultry edge to a typically full-coverage item.
She tucked the piece into a matching bodycon midi skirt, which was then uniquely layered atop a pair of matching pants. In darker lighting, the ensemble looked to be a pure, rich cocoa shade; however, in brighter lighting, the base items instead had a visible burgundy hue, flawlessly incorporating two of fall 2025’s most popular shades in a single outfit.
The model kept her accessories on theme, as well, wearing a simple handbag, a pair of pointy-toed pumps and a gorgeous, spotted leather coat in a deeper, unmistakable chocolate color. She parted her golden tresses down the center and styled them in tight, bouncy curls while her makeup was a glowy, dewy, rosy daydream.
Fans and friends approve
And you better believe we weren’t the only ones admiring Kostek’s incredible night out ensemble, with many of the model’s loyal fans and famous friends quick to share some love in the comment section of her latest post:
“The most gorgeous 😍😍😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Sofia Resing exclaimed.
“Most stunning human ❤,” Sarah Nearis concurred.
“Love,” 2025 SI Swimsuit runway model Remi Bader simply wrote.
“So when can we get a Camille x collection??” M.J. Snyder asked.
And we absolutely have to agree with the above sentiment: Camille x SKIMS collab when?!