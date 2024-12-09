Camille Kostek Gets Festive in Cheeky Sequined Hot Shorts, Turtle Neck and Leather Trench Coat
Camille Kostek is getting cozy and dressing for winter. The SI Swimsuit legend, who made her debut with the brand in Belize in 2018 when she co-won the Swim Search open casting call and landed on the cover the following year after her photo shoot with Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia, shared the most quintessential holiday season pics on Instagram over the weekend.
The 32-year-old donned a thin black turtleneck bodysuit, tucked into sequined white high-waisted hot pants from Victoria’s Secret, above sheer black rights. She completed the look with a fabulous black leather trench coat and black pointed-toe stilettos as she struck a glamorous lounging pose in a brown leather chair with a beautiful lit-up Christmas tree behind her.
“holiday party hot shorts ❄️@victoriassecret #VSpartner shop with my code VSCAMILLE for 20% off your VS favorites,” the Connecticut native captioned the Dec. 7 carousel and tagged the lingerie and clothing brand for which she is an ambassador. With the code “VSCAMILLE” shoppers can get 20% off items on victoriassecret.com.
Kostek’s long blonde locks were smooth and styled into gorgeous bombshell curls, and she opted for her signature glowy, rosy glam look including a luminous yet natural enough base for her freckles to shine through, bright pink blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a glossy mauve lip.
“Wait. WHAT 😍😍😍😍😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford commented.
“So fricken cute on you,” fellow Swim Search alum Penny Lane added.
“A Camille Christmas 🎄,” Cameron Willson wrote.
“you’re so iconic,” 12th tribe declared.
“Girl. You are something else,” Sarah Nicole Landry chimed.
“There she is! 🔥,” Kenny Hamilton stated.
The swimwear and jewelry designer has been leaning into winter fashion since mid-November and stuck a similar pose in the cutest chocolate brown leather coat last month. She channeled “Grease” character Sandy Olsson in shiny black leggings and cherry red patent heels as she reclined on a lush pink velvet sofa from Lovesac, and snacked on some popcorn.
Earlier this year, Kostek attended the iconic return of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and candidly shared her thoughts and emotions on how much the moment meant to her.
“The younger version of myself was processing the journey life has taken me on in my career to have the opportunity to experience this night. I had excitement and chills through my body and was even brought to tears at points. I remember one specific visit to a VS store in NYC when I was a teenager standing in front of the big screens that were replaying all of the angels on the runway from the fashion shows. I wondered how I could model like them or even just BE there to feel the energy in that space. I love feelings that excite my younger self, she was proud the other night 💕,” the TV Host wrote. “And while I have your attention, I also want to gently remind you that comparison is the theif of joy . I love getting motivated and inspired by so many different women, especially being in this industry BUT there is truly so much power in owning and loving all that YOU are. It is not always easy, in fact my self love journey is a constant work in progress but self love and acceptance truly is the secret to freedom 💕 love you girls.”