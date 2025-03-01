Chocolate Brown Is Taking Over 2025—Shop Our 15 Favorite Items in the Moody Shade
Move over, cherry red and butter yellow—moody chocolate brown is having its moment. From the runways of Paris to the streets of New York, the deep, decadent hue is emerging as the color of the year, proving that neutrals don’t have to be boring. Rich espresso tones, velvety cocoa shades and dark mahogany hues are dominating collections across fashion weeks, bringing an air of effortless sophistication to everything from structured tailored sets to functional purses to soft, cozy knits.
From the beaches to the boardroom, chocolate brown has dominated fashion over the past year. Ilona Maher set the tone with her SI Swimsuit digital cover in September, showcasing the hue’s editorial appeal. Jasmine Tookes followed in October with a sleek brown coat, while Sydney Sweeney embraced the shade poolside in January in a tiny swimsuit.
Hailey Bieber made it a staple, first with a chic blazer and skirt combo set in December, then with a deep brown leather mini dress at her Rhode pop-up in February. Camille Kostek brought the color to the Super Bowl, pairing a brown mini dress with tall boots and Justine Skye was most recently spotted in NYC, effortlessly taking the trend from Pilates to coffee in a chic activewear set.
“Chocolate brown is chic and timeless because it suits all skin colors and can be worn during all seasons, however it really shines during the fall and winter months,” Paige Tennen, a New York City-based stylist and content creator, tells SI Swimsuit. “I love to style chocolate brown items when I’m trying to tie an outfit together. My ‘90s brown row bag and chocolate brown Tony Bianco suede loafers have been a staple for me this fall/winter.”
Whether you’re looking to add warmth to your wardrobe or fully embrace the trend, we’ve rounded up the best chocolate brown pieces to shop right now across categories.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Quay Set List Sunglasses, $85 (quay.com)
These aviator-shield sunglasses are a bold, trend-forward statement piece with a flush lens, exposed inner-core detail, and universal nose pads for a seamless fit.
Madewell The Handwoven Shoulder Bag, $148 (madewell.com)
Handwoven from luxe leather, this viral bag features a sleek flap closure, a soft, structured silhouette and a perfectly sized interior pocket to hold your essentials.
SOVERE Sway Pant in Deep Coffee, $179 (revolve.com)
Chic and versatile, these low-rise faux leather trousers feature a sleek silhouette, front slip pockets, and a hidden side zip—perfect for transitioning from an office environment to a night on the town.
Line & Dot Robyn Coat in Chocolate, $207 (revolve.com)
This heavyweight tweed trench coat features a classic button front and adjustable waist tie for a polished, timeless look. It‘s a closet staple that will truly look good with anything and never go out of style.
Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top, $59 (intimissimi.com)
This bestselling sheer cashmere boat neck top is the perfect balance of daring and elegant, offering a soft, lightweight feel that keeps you warm while showing just enough skin—especially stunning in its rich brown shade.
Mac Eye Kohl in Costa Riche, $24 (maccosmetics.com)
This rich dark brown eyeliner glides on silky smooth with a matte-pearl finish, delivering a sultry, eye-enhancing look that’s softer than black but just as captivating.
LANEIGE Glaze Craze Tinted Polypeptide Lip Serum in Chocolate Frosting, $22 (sephora.com)
This new Laneige lip serum delivers nourishing hydration and a high-shine finish with buildable color, featuring donut-inspired shades and flavors for irresistibly plump lips.
Abercrombie Draped Halter Mini Dress, $80 (abercrombie.com)
This stunning new Abercrombie mini dress channels major ’90s supermodel vibes with its drapey fit, deep cowl neckline, flirty wrap-front, and open-back tie detail for the perfect fit.
Monday Swimwear Palma Top Espresso, $84 and Palma Bottom Espresso, $80 (mondayswimwear.com)
It wouldn’t be an SI Swimsuit article without a bikini feature! Monday Swimwear’s entire “Espresso” collection is absolutely stunning. But there’s just something about an itty-bitty string set that is perfect for tanning and showing some skin on the beach.
Tower 28 Mascara in Drift, $20 (sephora.com)
This beautiful, clean-ingredient formula is super lengthening and creates the ideal wispy lashes. Check out more of our fave brown mascaras here.
FP Movement Never Better Square Neck Bra, $48 and Never Better 7/8 Length Leggings, $98 in Cocoa (freepeople.com)
Brown activewear is going to be in for all of 2025; we are calling it now. This super comfy, sculpting deep chocolate set is the ultimate sleek look, perfect for matcha or errands or a hot girl walk.
White Fox Pillow Talk Long Sleeve Pajama Set Chocolate, $59.99 (whitefoxboutique.com)
These are the softest, most luxurious and flattering pajamas at the most affordable price point. You won’t want to sleep in anything else.
Alohas Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers, $161.50 (alohas.com)
These stunning Alohas sneakers are on pre-order right now, but they were simply just too stunning not to share.
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Cream Eyeshadow in Dark Cacao, $33 (sephora.com)
This beautiful, creamy stick is so perfect for deepening your crease or a smoky shadow liner look. It offers a long-wearing matte finish that is easy to build up or sheer out for any desired amount of pigment.
J. Crew Classic belt in croc-embossed leather, $44.50 (j.crew.com)
A belt is the best low-effort way to add an interesting element to an outfit. Pair this gorgeous deep croc leather one with an all-black jeans and top ’fit or cinch your waist in a flowy white maxi dress with this item. And we appreciate how J.Crew offers belts in five different sizes. Grab this while it’s on sale now.