Camille Kostek Pairs Sporty With Sexy in Brown Mini Dress, Pointed Heeled Tall Boots
Camille Kostek is the queen of adding a sporty touch to any tastefully sexy look—and the SI Swimsuit legend knows she looks incredible in brown.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The model, who has posed for the magazine every year since she was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2018, stepped out in a chocolate brown Norma Kamali mini dress ($185) that hugged her curves perfectly. The crisp, sleeveless design featured a classic crew neckline, shirred sides and clean-cut edges, giving the look a seamless, polished finish.
The Connecticut native decided to go for a classy, foolproof monochrome ensemble, adding a matching brown trucker hat from Siegelman Stable ($76) and sleek pointed-toe dark chocolate heeled foldover boots, elevating the outfit with a sophisticated, edgy flair.
The 32-year-old tapped hair guru MJ Snyder who styled her long blonde locks into gorgeous voluminous curls that cascaded down her neck back and shoulders. Makeup artist Beck opted for Kostek’s signature glowy, rosy glam featuring a soft, luminous base, peach blush, wispy lashes, lots of defined natural freckles and a glossy plump mauve lip. The finishing touches, including gorgeous minimalist gold jewelry, came courtesy of stylist Sarah Nearis.
“🏈,” Kostek captioned the carousel shared with her 1 million Instagram followers on Jan. 19. She reminded everyone of her status as a football super fan, former New England Patriots cheerleader and WAG. She and retired NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski have been dating for more than a decade. The TV host posed by the couch in the cover snap and in a doorway in her hotel room at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in the following pics.
“Almost that time again 😍🔥,” Beck commented.
“sporty spice angel,” Snyder added.
“Let’s gooo!! 🔥🔥,” Danielle Allison wrote.
“Yesss Camillle!!! 🤎 🔥🔥,” one fan exclaimed.
Today, Kostek uses her platform to inspire confidence and self-love, advocate for body positivity and connect with her fans through fashion, beauty and relatable glimpses into her life. She starred on the front of the 2019 SI Swimsuit issue and that exciting moment and milestone catapulted her career in modeling. The former Maxim cover girl is also a jewelry and swimwear designer and, alongside Gronkowski, co-founded Voomerang in the fall of 2023. The digital sweepstakes platform aims to revolutionize how more than a million charities across the country engage with new audiences by pairing celebrities and organizations with impactful initiatives.