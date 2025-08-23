Cindy Kimberly Channels Rock n’ Roll Vibes in Devilish Two-Piece Ensemble
Cindy Kimberly is back in red—and back to turning heads.
The model and LOBA founder leaned into edgy, sultry energy in a bold new two-piece look that feels straight off the stage of a pop star concert. And while we’re used to seeing Kimberly flaunt soft florals, dreamy lace and vintage silhouettes, this time she channeled her inner rockstar.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Her latest Instagram carousel showed off the Izabella Top ($78) and Arabella Short ($78)—two minimalist red-hot pieces from LOBA that combine a fiery aesthetic with Y2K attitude. The micro triangle bralette features removable padding, halter and back ties and just enough support to stay glam without sacrificing comfort.
The high-rise swim shorts hug the hips in all the right places and offer cheeky coverage, leaning into bold femininity without going overboard.
Kimberly posed in a shower, dripping wet with the faucet still running—because of course she looks flawless with soaking wet hair. Somehow, her makeup didn’t budge. Her slim, sculpted frame and hourglass curves were front and center, elevated by her signature glossy berry lip and smoldering eye. It was a far cry from her recent scalloped cottagecore city moment and garden goddess vibes—but just as show-stopping.
Of course, red is no stranger to the Netherlands native’s wardrobe. She’s been seen in multiple ruby-toned designs from LOBA this summer, from her sheer lace Susie Mini Dress to the ultra-flattering three-piece Laura Set worn in Morocco. Each look proves her uncanny ability to balance sensuality with sophistication—giving fans both fashion inspo and serious confidence goals.
Since launching LOBA in May 2023, the designer has built the brand into a powerhouse of wearable statement pieces that still manage to feel timeless. From flirty bloomers to satin corsets to beach-ready swimwear, each collection delivers something fresh while maintaining her distinct aesthetic. And she’s involved in every step—often self-shooting content, directing campaigns and styling herself for maximum impact.
Kimberly’s resume is as stacked as her fashion archive. She made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2022 in a sultry Y2K-inspired shoot in Barbados. This year, she made her big screen debut in Lake George and dropped her first single, “Cherry Red”—further solidifying her status as a multihyphenate muse.
LOBA’s latest drops continue to reflect her creative evolution, and this devilish red look is just the latest in a long line of unforgettable moments.