Cindy Kimberly Is a Modern Muse in Ab-Baring Red Set, Teases New Swimwear Launch
Cindy Kimberly is back with another jaw-dropping look—and this time, she’s teasing what’s next for LOBA. The model and designer posed in a sun-drenched room, in front of a window framed by dreamy sheer white curtains, wearing an itty-bitty red triangle top and high-rise boyshort bottoms.
Seated on the floor with one arm propped behind her, legs bent to the side and her face lit by fresh morning light, the Netherlands native served a smoldering, sculptural pose that instantly captivated her 7.2 million Instagram followers.
The sunny snap offered an early glimpse at LOBA’s upcoming swimwear launch. Since debuting the brand in May 2023, Kimberly has become a force in the fashion industry, known for her ability to deliver designs that feel unique and directional, yet timelessly wearable. Her drops span everything from crisp embroidered minis to dramatic sheer gowns—and this upcoming swim capsule is poised to be just as bold and versatile.
“I think the pieces from the collection are all kind of different,” Kimberly said upon launching the label two years ago. “There’s a theme throughout, but I also think there’s space for different types of girls with different personalities. I like exploring myself through fashion and trying different styles out. It’s such an important way to express yourself. I feel like in your early 20s you’re trying to find yourself and fashion is a fun way to do so.”
As a self-taught visual artist, Kimberly is deeply involved in every aspect of a LOBA shoot. She’s become a standout in the industry for her creative eye, handling everything from directing and styling to camera work and glam with effortless precision.
“Self-shooting became a huge part of my brand,” she shared. “Those experiences early on really shaped the way I interact with fashion because now I am incredibly hands-on. I like to take on things where I’m able to creative direct the shoots or at least be involved in all sides of the project.”
It’s no wonder she continues to set the standard for the modern-day muse.
“swim coming soon @lobawoman,” the 26-year-old captioned the duo of photos on April 21.
“oh woww,” Aisha Potter commented.
“Excuse me,” Koleen Diaz wrote.
“You’re an angel,” Heart of Sun Swim declared
“wow,” fellow SI Swim alum Olivia Ponton added. Both women starred in the 2022 issue, with Kimberly traveling to Barbados with Ben Watts and Ponton posing for James Macari in Montenegro.