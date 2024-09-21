Dakota Johnson and Daisy Edgar-Jones Tap Into Sheer Whites While Front Row at Milan Fashion Week
The whole internet has been vocal about the fact that Daisy Edgar-Jones and Dakota Johnson look alike, and the actresses, and Gucci, are clearly now in on the joke. The duo, who are often compared for their beautifully similar soft features and bangs, sat front row at the luxury fashion house’s women’s spring-summer 2025 show on Sept. 20 during Milan Fashion Week. Each woman donned similar versions of a white lace bridalcore-inspired look from the designer label.
Johnson, 34, best known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the 50 Shades of Grey film series, donned a long see-through textured dandelion embroidered dress with high-waisted ivory underwear beneath and an edgy longline leather croc jacket on top. She added the perfect fall pop of color with a small burgundy bag and matching pointed-toe slingbacks. Her long dark looks were smooth and styled into loose waves.
Edgar-Jones, 26, who starred alongside Glen Powell in new drama film Twisters, opted for a much more beachy look with a white crochet three-piece set featuring a zip-up, cropped bra top and high-waisted micro shorts. She completed the look with a pearl choker necklace, oversized caramel suede tote and matching velvet ballet flats with neat little bow details. Her light brown locks were smooth and freshly blown out.
The two movie stars sat next to each other in the front row for the star-studded runway show and tossed on oversized black sunglasses for a super unbothered, classy vibe. Fellow A-listers like Ava actress Jessica Chastain and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan were also in attendance.