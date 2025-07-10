Denise Bidot Just Rewrote the Bikini Rules (and It Totally Works)
Denise Bidot is quickly proving she thrives most in the summertime, taking to Instagram this week to share more bikini snaps that have us jaw-dropped. The SI Swimsuit rookie, who made her debut this year with a gorgeous photo shoot in Jamaica with Yu Tsai, is a total vision while basking in the Puerto Rican sun. Side by side with her daughter, Bidot makes beach chic look easy.
Embracing a totally laid-back vibe—the only one you’d ever want when doing a beach day—Bidot disregarded fashion rules by going for a completely mismatched look. And honestly, we’re getting so much inspiration from it!
See Bidot’s Instagram post here.
Bidot paired a red string bikini top with white ruched bottoms, featuring hardware on the sides and accents on the back. In addition to the non-matching items, she accessorized with the cutest hot pink Raising Cane’s hat and silver hoop earrings. In later slides of her post, she added a staple black crochet cover-up and a beige checkered pattern—similar to the signature Burberry look.
With so many different colors, styles and aesthetics, one might be nervous to try and pull an outfit off like this. But Bidot does so effortlessly, and looks so beautiful while doing so. Both Cosmopolitan and ELLE call a mismatched outfit a 2025 trend, and we’d say this model totally nailed it.
Spending the summer in Puerto Rico, Bidot has delivered a masterclass in beach styling with her many fabulous swimsuit looks. From a scarf that she turned into a bikini top to a crochet set with awesome accessories, she’s spending nearly all of her free time in the sun—and we couldn’t be more envious.
The 39-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in June, had been wanting to become an SI Swimsuit model for years. But her determination and power of manifestation still didn’t dissolve her nerves when the shoot finally came. Fortunately, she realized she was in good hands when meeting the team.
“I was so scared, and every single swimsuit that [stylists Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth] made me try on, I felt more and more beautiful,” Bidot told us at the SI Swimsuit Social Club pop-up in May. “And I was like, ‘Wait, you see me, you get me.’ Being seen is everything.”
“Our shoot in Jamaica—I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” she added. “They say SI [Swimsuit] family for a reason—it is that. The girls are also supportive.”
In addition to her debut in the 2025 issue, Bidot also walked the runway for the brand’s show during Swim Week in Miami in May.