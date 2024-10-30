Dua Lipa Nails Corpcore With Strapless Pinstripe Look for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert
Dua Lipa’s singing career is at an all-time high right now. In the past few weeks she has performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall in her hometown, inducted Cher into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, headlined the Austin City Limits Music Festival two weekends in a row and proved her versatility with a more intimate yet still super exciting venue: NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts set.
She sang raw, untouched versions of her greatest hits like “Training Season,” “These Walls,” “Happy for You” and “Houdini,” with just a small ensemble cast of musicians behind her. We knew her vocals would be phenomenal, and we were also positive her fashion would deliver, but we weren’t prepared for just how chic the Albanian artist would look. Lipa donned a stunning corpcore-inspired pinstripe corset top (featuring a Madonna-coded cone-shaped bust) and matching straight-leg tailored pants, cinched at the waist and tied together by a pinstripe silver-buckle belt.
The three-time Grammy Award winner accessorized with a glistening stack of edgy diamond necklaces, several silver hoop earrings and sleek white pointed-toe heels. Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes kept the glam as gorgeous and glowy as ever, featuring feathered brows, super rosy cheeks, bronze eyeshadow, wispy lashes, chiseled cheekbones and a glossy mauve lip. The Argylle and Barbie actress slicked her long crimson locks back into a perfect topknot—she has since swapped her signature fiery hair color for a winter-ready auburn—courtesy of Peter Lux. The entire look was styled by her go-to fashion guru Jahleel Weaver.
“Our Tiny Desk is out now!!! @nprmusic 🎈 was so much fun to do another one but this time at the actual desk!! thank you for having us!!! ~ hope you enjoy 💋,” the 29-year-old captioned an carousel shared with her 87.5 million Instagram followers.
“perfect, iconic, incredible, the vocals were vocaling!!,” the official Spotify account chimed in the comments.
“Loved the COVID version but DEFINITELY checking this one out!!!!,” one fan exclaimed.
The first time Lipa partnered with NPR was in 2020, following the release of her 2020 sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. The video filmed in the singer‘s home at the height of the pandemic is the most-viewed Tiny Desk concert in history, with 130 million views and counting.
She released her third studio album, Radical Optimism this March, and will be touring until next fall.