Elisha and Renee Herbert Embrace Winter Wonderland Vibes in White Bikinis in Switzerland
Elisha and Renee Herbert’s natural beauty is captivating in any setting, but their striking dark features contrasting against the snowy Swiss mountains made for an unforgettable official SI Swimsuit rookie reveal image. The Australian sisters’ stunning dark hair, bold brows and light eyes stood out beautifully against the crisp white snow, while their chic white bikinis added a fresh, elegant touch.
Photographer Derek Kettela worked his magic behind the camera and we can’t wait to see the 25-year-old twins’ full gallery releasing this May.
Shop their debut looks, from Jade Swim below:
Elisha in Reiss Top, $120 and Lana Bottom, $90 and Renee in Paloma Top, $120 and Cami Bottom, $120
Elisha dazzled in the sleek scoop-neck design top featuring chic gold hardware front and center, paired with stringy barely-there cheeky bottoms with adjustable side ties that allowed for customizable coverage. The high-cut design accentuated her long legs, creating a striking silhouette against the snowy backdrop. Renee opted for a plunging underwire top, designed with a sculpting fit and adjustable straps for extra support. She added high-waisted bottoms also featuring a gold wire detailing in the middle, adding a touch of sophistication. Shop more at jadeswim.com.
Elisha and Renee’s modeling careers have flourished since they first gained recognition as teenagers on social media. The pair began sharing glimpses of their lives online at just 15 years old and quickly built a following. Their career has since evolved into major fashion partnerships, including campaigns with Versace, Gucci, Guess and Calvin Klein. Most recently, the twins starred in a Good American campaign and graced the cover of Vogue Ukraine, solidifying their place in the fashion world.
Though they’ve embraced their growing success, the Herbert twins have remained committed to staying true to their values. The Los Angeles-based models are dedicated advocates for environmental conservation and sustainable fashion. They’ve followed a vegan lifestyle for more than six years and have worked with organizations like PETA and Karmagawa to promote conscious living.
“We don’t encourage extremism but believe in inspiring others and respecting everyone’s sustainability journey, small or large,” they shared. Their commitment to only pursuing authentic partnerships extends to their work in the fashion world, too. “The most exciting [collabs] for us are ones we feel morally good about and feel like we are creating lifelong connections with people who align with us,” they explained.
For Elisha and Renee, their SI Swimsuit debut marks another exciting step in their already impressive careers—a celebration of beauty, individuality and authenticity. The Herbert twins continue to prove they’re a powerful duo with a bright future ahead.