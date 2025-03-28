Everyone’s Talking About Salomon Sneakers—Ellie Thumann Styled Hers With a Bikini for SI Swim
Ellie Thumann is the queen of effortless cool—and her latest SI Swimsuit shoot proves she’s got fashion range like no other. The 23-year-old model and content creator made her return to the magazine for the third year in a row, and while her radiant smile and sculpted abs always make waves, it’s the styling this time around, and her ability to seamlessly blend two totally different aesthetics, that has us taking notes.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda, Thumann paired a daring animal-print bikini with a pair of statement sneakers: Salomon’s cult-favorite XT-6 GORE-TEX ($200), in the “Oxford Tan / Almond Milk / Safari” colorway. The unconventional yet stunningly chic combo is the kind of fashion-forward twist that defines the Alo Yoga and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador’s vibe—equal parts laid-back, confident and trendy.
Salomon, founded by François Salomon in the French Alps in 1947 as a ski equipment brand, has evolved into one of fashion’s most unexpected crossover successes. Once known primarily for trail runners and technical gear, the brand’s XT-6 model—originally designed for ultra-distance athletes—has surged in popularity among industry icons. With its sleek silhouette, durability and street-meets-sport aesthetic, the sneaker has been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber to Emily Ratajkowski, who have embraced it as part of their signature model-off-duty looks.
The GORE-TEX version worn by the Arizona native features an anti-debris mesh upper, a weather-ready waterproof membrane and a stabilizing chassis for all-terrain comfort, even on sand.
Thumann styled the sneakers with the Lybethras Micro Bikini Leopard with Stones ($190)—a bold brown animal-print set featuring a barely-there triangle halter top and adjustable tie-side thong bottoms designed for minimal lines and maximum tanning. The look, which leaves little to the imagination, strikes an ideal balance between sporty and sultry, making it perfect for a high-impact editorial moment. The South Carolina resident’s Bermuda shoot proves that sneakers and swimwear are a fashion-forward power pairing.
Known for her creativity and down-to-earth charm, Thumann has built a loyal fan base of over 4.4 million followers since launching her YouTube channel in 2014. From chatty travel vlogs and behind-the-scenes modeling content to beauty tutorials and candid conversations about mental health and adulthood, she’s created a community that celebrates individuality and authenticity.
“Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” she shared while on set in Bermuda. Thumann posed for Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico for her 2023 debut and worked with Yu Tsai in Mexico for her sophomore feature last year. Learn more about her return to the fold here, view and shop her jaw-dropping reveal image here and check out more behind the scenes snaps here. Stay tuned for the SI Swimsuit issue in May!