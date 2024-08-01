Get Xandra Pohl’s Adorable Red Gingham Two-Piece Swimsuit Here
Red swimwear has been all the rage lately, and the fashion team at SI Swimsuit was ahead of the curve when it came to styling looks for this year’s 60th anniversary issue. It’s why all red everything was a major theme on set in San Pedro, Belize, where rookies Berkleigh Wright, Brittany Mahomes and Xandra Pohl each posed for their respective rookie features.
Pohl, a model and DJ, absolutely nailed her poses while on location, and her time in front of photographer Derek Kettela’s lens resulted in some truly stunning imagery—and some envy where summer swimsuit wardrobes are concerned.
Of all the strappy one-pieces and sultry two-piece she wore in Belize, shop one of our favorite looks from Pohl’s photo shoot below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lumia Triangle Bralette Bikini Top, $80 and Full Moon Micro Bikini Bottom, $75 in “Ladybug Gingham” (frankiesbikinis.com)
This itty-bitty set features the sweetest red and white gingham pattern, along with delicate bow details on both the top and bottom. The bralette-style top is adjustable for a custom fit, while the bottoms are super cheeky.
“The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is,” Pohl stated of the brand while on set in Belize. “We are all beautiful [and deserve to be] confident in our own bodies. I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”