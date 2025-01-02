Here‘s How Olivia Dunne Styled Her Classic Black Leggings and Sports Bra Set for a Cozy Winter Day
Olivia Dunne knows how to make winter workouts chic. The fifth-year LSU gymnast and SI Swimsuit rookie took to TikTok to share her favorite ways to style the best-selling Vuori AllTheFeels™ Legging ($98) and Daily Bra ($48) in black for a snowy day in her home state of New Jersey. While heading to a workout, she asked her followers for help picking the perfect outerwear to brave the cold.
Effortlessly transitioning between options, the content creator flaunted her sculpted abs, tiny waist and toned legs and arms as she filmed herself in the mirror. Her first choice was a beige down parka, which she called “super warm.” Although it’s no longer available on Vuori’s website, similar insulated jacket styles can still be found here. Next, she slipped into the Sycamore Short Shirt Jacket ($158) in “Dark Salt,” a recent arrival. “This is a little more casual, and I love the material—it’s super comfy,” the 22-year-old noted.
For her third option, Dunne modeled the cream-colored Canyon Insulated Jacket ($188), calling it “super cozy and stylish for the cold weather.” Finally, she revealed her top pick: the Restore Trench Coat ($198) in a sandy brown shade, a timeless closet staple. “I think I found a winner. This Vuori coat is perfect. Now I’m going to be nice and warm before my workout,” she concluded.
Watch the TikTok here. Shop the site at Vuoriclothing.com.
The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut last year and reunited with photographer Ben Watts in Portugal for her rookie feature in the 2024 issue, has been an ambassador and campaign star for Vuori since 2021. Dunne regularly incorporates pieces from the brand into her everyday life, whether she’s running errands, swimming, lounging at home or in the gym training with the Tigers.
“Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine,” Dunne shared in a press release. “Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing. I couldn’t be more proud that my first brand partnership is with them.”
In addition to her style-savvy content, Dunne continues to lead the way in the NIL movement. As the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, she’s landed major sponsorships with brands like Accelerator Active Energy, Nautica, American Eagle and more.