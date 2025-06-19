Ilona Maher Is Simply ’Magnifique’ in France While Sporting Black Bikini for Instagram Post
Ilona Maher has been having a great time in France, but it’s all of us fashion lovers who are truly winning during her latest trip.
The Olympian, rugby superstar, Dancing With the Stars runner-up and two-time SI Swimsuit model—having posed for the cover of the brand’s Sept. 2024 digital issue in Bellport, N.Y., before returning for a photos shoot with Ben Watts in Bermuda for the 2025 issue—has been on quite the European adventure this week.
And, while she’s posted several breathtaking beach-ready looks over the last few days, her most recent bikini might just be one of her best ever—and that’s saying a lot given how many iconic swimsuit moments the athlete has gifted us with over the years!
Posed in front of a boat in sparkling blue waters, Maher donned a classic strappy black bikini while squeezing excess water out of her long brunette hair. Accessorizing with a pair of shades, her aura was undeniable—seriously, she’s the very essence of cool girl chic in this snapshot. And the pose? Don’t even get us started. It’s a pose so perfect it looks like it belongs in a certain swimwear magazine...a magazine we’re personally quite familiar with (hint: it’s us. It’s SI Swimsuit).
And this was just one of the many looks Maher has blessed our Instagram feeds with from her time on the coast. Earlier this week, she sported an old Hollywood-style black and white one-piece swimsuit that screamed pure glamour before heading out for a night on the town in a breathtaking black dress with a thigh high slit.
Then, sometime after her above black bikini moment, she changed into a white tube top and blue mini skirt combo that screamed early 2000s. Finally, for her latest post, she kept the white theme going with a flowy maxi skirt, vest and matching scarf, accentuating the look further with a luxurious pop of red on her pout.
But this fashion-forward display from Maher should come as no surprise, as this Olympian definitely knows a thing or two about how to rock an awesome outfit. Apart from her work with SI Swimsuit in Bermuda for the 2025 issue, the athlete also strutted her stuff on the catwalk in Miami, Fla., during the SI Swimsuit runway show at Swim Week.
For the fun fashion show, the Olympian modeled two distinctly different swimwear looks. One was an adorable, itty-bitty red bikini by Heavy Manners, while the other was a dark green one-piece monokini by Matte Collection.
Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what other “magnifique” looks Maher has in store for us as this week rolls on!