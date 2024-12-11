Ilona Maher’s Has a Perfect Message for Haters While Showing Off Toned and Tan Body in Blue String Two-Piece
When Ilona Maher made her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of the September digital issue, she was hot off the heels of an Olympic Bronze medal (Team USA’s first one for rugby sevens) and she was a rising social media star in the making. It was a priority for the 28-year-old to show off her hard-earned muscles and formidable figure, as well as how confident and proud she was in them. She did exactly that, and she continues to be a trailblazer for women everywhere, redefining what it means to be a female athlete.
Three months past her photo shoot with Ben Watts in Bellport, New York and both we, the model and fans everywhere are still thinking about her marvelous photos. It‘s a good thing Maher loves to bring them out on her Instagram grid!
And, we just released some more unseen professional images and tons of behind-the-scenes snaps from the photo shoot on Fire Island Beach.
“Once again, I’m posting this so I can look at it forever. Scroll on by if you don’t want to see me looking hot,” she captioned a breathtaking pic of her in a royal blue bikini from Eres Swim featuring green rope tie straps on the classic triangle top and cheeky bottoms. View her post here, which features the photo above.
“Need a 2025 calendar of just this photo every month,” one fan gushed in the comments.
“if I had a picture where I looked this hot no one would be able to shut me up,” another chimed.
“body so tea the british are coming‼️🗣🔥,” someone else cleverly joked.
The Vermont native, who now lives in San Diego primarily, continued her message of body positivity and stole America’s hearts with her sense of humor, grace and power on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. She and her partner, professional choreographer Alan Bersten, were named runners-up last month.
Maher is well-known for her signature, inspiring hashtag #beastbeautybrains and has amassed a following of 3.3 million on TikTok and 4.7 million on Instagram.
“I think the stereotype around a rugby player is this idea that you need to drop your femininity and play a very masculine, brutal sport. Myself and my team and some others on the circuit like Australia and Ireland, are showing that femininity. We are doing our makeup before games, wearing makeup, wanting to feel pretty out there,” she shared. “But that doesn’t take away from how amazing we tackle and hit and run. You can be those things, and the stereotypes around women’s sports just should be thrown out the window now.”
Last week, Maher announced she will be joining the Bristol Bears of England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby league, with her first match in January. Her contract is only for three months and she’s not sure what will come after March, but her goal is to return to the 2028 Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles.