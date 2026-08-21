Ilona Maher’s Latest Vacation Look Is Sweet, Stylish and SI Swimsuit Model-Approved

Ilona Maher has been celebrating her 30th birthday, and yet we’re the ones who keep receiving gifts courtesy of her fashionable social media photo drops.

The Olympian and three-time SI Swimsuit model officially rang in her third decade on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and has been taking her fans along as she continues the proverbial party all month long. This week, she’s been sharing snapshots from her girls’ trip to Hawai’i, where she’s been embracing plenty of playful seaside styles—still, her latest look might just be our favorite so far.

Sharing a four-photo carousel on Instagram Thursday, Aug. 20, the athlete showed off an ensemble that merged sweet and sultry vibes. Simply captioning the post “aloha,” Maher posed among lush green trees under the bright blue sky wearing a cream-colored fringed mini dress styled by Alexis Zipp Goldsmith. With a unique cut-out neckline and layered skirt, the look was an absolute standout. The star also tagged TJ Maxx in the second photo in the set, letting fans know where they can find the item for themselves.

And a look this magnificent demands hair and glam to match! Maher was totally up for the challenge, styling her long brunette tresses in sleek waves that cascaded onto her bare shoulders. For her makeup, she opted for a dewy day look complete with strong eyebrows, rosy cheeks and a sultry satin lip.

Overall, the entire ‘fit was a perfect birthday girl blend of vacation-ready favorites, and we weren’t the only ones who thought so. Many of Maher’s fellow SI Swimsuit stars stopped by the comment section to share some love with the rugby sevens player. “alohaaaaaaaa!!” Lauren Chan responded, while Remi Bader declared, “Wowwww.”

As noted above, Maher is a three-time SI Swimsuit model, having first joined the magazine as the cover star of the September 2024 digital issue. She then reunited with the brand in 2025, posing for a beautiful shoot in Bermuda photographed by Ben Horton. That very photo shoot went on to secure Maher Rookie of the Year honors, which she was awarded on the red carpet at the 2026 issue Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in May.

For her most recent feature, Maher traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, with the magazine alongside a collection of SI Swimsuit brand staples and rookies. She also strutted her stuff down the catwalk for a second consecutive year at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami during Swim Week, which you can relive now by streaming the full show on Hulu and Disney+.

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