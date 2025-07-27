Ilona Maher Sizzled in a Stringy Snakeskin Bikini in Bermuda
Ilona Maher brought her signature strength, confidence and charisma to Bermuda this year, returning to SI Swimsuit for her second feature—and her first appearance in the physical magazine. Shot by Ben Watts, the Olympic rugby star and September 2024 digital issue cover star, exuded power in every frame, including a standout moment wearing a neutral snakeskin bikini from Andi Bagus.
The two-piece, inspired by and named after influencer Sveta Bilyalova, combines a cheeky yet versatile design with sustainable materials. Flattering ruching on both the top and bottom allows for adjustable coverage, while the convertible top can be worn multiple ways—from over-the-shoulder to bandeau to halter.
The Vermont native posed against the sparkling turquoise waters, letting the swimsuit’s daring silhouette highlight her sculpted muscles and radiant glow. Styled with minimal accessories, the focus remained on Maher’s fierce and formidable presence, one that extends far beyond modeling.
Over the past few years, the 28-year-old has built a powerful platform as both an athlete and a content creator. Her candid humor, self-expression and body-positive messaging have made her one of the most impactful voices in sports and media.
She’s known for turning online criticism into teachable moments and inspiring young women to embrace their strength. With millions of views across Instagram and TikTok, Maher uses her influence to challenge beauty standards and encourage others to take up space—on the field, on the runway and everywhere in between.
This year’s shoot wasn’t her only SI Swimsuit milestone. In addition to posing in Bermuda, Maher made her runway debut during the brand’s annual show at 2025 Swim Week. “I think it is my first time walking the runway in any capacity,” she told the brand ahead of the event. “I’ve been practicing a couple of times, but I also think it’s important to just be myself out there. Whatever I feel, I’m just gonna go with it.”
She owned the catwalk with a barefoot strut and playful poses, earning cheers from fans and fellow models. The moment, she later said, felt more like Dancing With the Stars (where she was runner-up on season 33) than stepping onto the rugby pitch.
Proud of what her body represents, Maher continues to redefine strength and beauty. As she shared on Jenna & Friends, “I love showing my body. I love showing what this body has done for me. I’ve been to two Olympics. It does amazing things on the field, and it’s just perfect for what it does, and so strong.”