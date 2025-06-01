Jasmine Sanders Serves Animal Print Perfection on SI Swimsuit Runway
Jasmine Sanders has been working in the modeling industry since she was a teenager. With her undeniable talent, determination and charm, she’s collaborated with big names such as Bvlgari, Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret Pink and American Eagle. She’s also been featured in magazines like Allure, Vogue and Esquire. More recently, Sanders returned for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, posing in Zurich, Switzerland, in lovely bikinis and stylish one-pieces.
Her Switzerland feature marks Sanders’s seventh consecutive shoot with SI Swimsuit since her 2019 debut in Costa Rica.
Along with her appearance in the 2025 issue, Sanders returned to SI Swimsuit with her 2025 Swim Week appearance in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, May 31. Once again, her swimsuits looked absolutely breathtaking.
Sanders flaunted her figure in an itty bitty bikini from Andi Bagus featuring a brown and white scale-print pattern. The high-cut string shape elongated her legs and kept her waist super snatched. A fun animal print pattern never goes out of style.
Another look from Sanders tonight was the olive green two-piece from Toxic Sadie that featured circular accents and long tassels on top and bottom. Paired with a zebra print hat from Zandra, this ensemble definitely served a fun Western cowgirl vibe.
Swapping out bikinis for a groovy one-piece, Sanders also rocked a cut-out halter-neck swimsuit from Ola Vida, featuring different shades of greens. Whether you’re attending a pool party or a beach trip, this item is sure to make you a standout.
In addition to being named the 2019 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, Sanders inspires a global fanbase by using her social media platform to motivate others to be their best selves. Through her stunning selfies and snaps of her everyday life, her Instagram following has grown to 6.1 million. She also has amassed nearly 200,000 followers on TikTok.
For her return to the SI Swimsuit fold this year, Sanders was quick to admit that she thought this shoot was her best yet—and we’d have to agree. “This is now my seventh year, and it’s honestly really weird to say that out loud,” she shared. “I kind of say this all the time, but I really think this [shoot] is the best one.”
Sanders joined 15 other SI Swimsuit models, four celebrities and the six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search for this year’s Swim Week, located at the W South Beach.
And a runway show wasn’t the only event SI Swimsuit hosted during the 2025 Swim Week. Other activities this week included a VIP dinner, a Beach Club party hosted by Coopertone and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party. During these events, the brand’s official partners helped with activations, exclusive giveaways and gifts.
You can watch the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on YouTube here.