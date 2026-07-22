Jasmine Sanders Proves Orange Is Her Color in New Neon Swimwear Snaps

If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that Jasmine Sanders knows how to rock a bikini, whether she’s on the SI Swimsuit set or frolicking on the beach in her down time. The brand legend proved just as much in a new carousel of swimsuit snaps shared to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 21.

While in Cancún, Sanders wore a frilly neon orange bikini with an ultra cheeky backside, which she modeled in several slides that were set against a greenery backdrop and a swimming pool. She showed off an infinity sign tattoo along her rib cage in the first snap before changing up the scenery and showcasing all angles of her bikini while striking several poses in a lush poolside setting.

“Your algorithm has excellent taste. ☀️,” Sanders declared in her caption of snapshots from Mexico.

“Bodyodyodyyyyyy😍😍😍,” Jillian Hayes commented.

“The orange bikini really pops against all that green 🌿,” someone else observed.

“Incredibly beautiful,” another fan gushed.

“The way that orange against the green wall is just… lethal,” another follower noted. “The algorithm didn’t lie. 🔥.”

Sanders first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2019, when her photo shoot in Costa Rica won her the coveted Rookie of the Year title. The model, whose nickname is aptly “Golden Barbie,” has been featured in each annual issue of the magazine since, and Sanders earned the cover in 2020 following her photo shoot in Bali. She was deemed an SI Swimsuit brand legend in 2024.

“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” Sanders stated while on set in Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th anniversary legends issue that year. “It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI legend.”

Along the way, Sanders has proved just how versatile she is as a model, whether she’s flaunting her beauty somewhere warm (like Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 issue) or pairing bikinis with cold-weather boots (in Switzerland for the 2025 magazine).

Her latest social media photo dump has reminded us of just how incredible Sanders looks in neon hues. Below, we’re revisiting just a few examples from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Costa Rica that serve as the blueprint for bright and beautiful swimwear.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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