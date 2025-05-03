Jena Sims Is a Vision in Glittering Corset and Leather Shorts, Joins More SI Swimsuit Models at F1 Event
Jena Sims isn’t afraid to mix unique pieces to create one incredible look, and her latest ensemble just might be her best yet!
The 2023 Swim Search co-winner, model and founder of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens) recently attended the Race Weekend Party hosted by Sports Illustrated for F1 in Miami, Fla., where she stepped out in a fabulous ensemble that mixed the cozy and casual with upscale elegance, posting the luxurious look to her Instagram for her followers to happily fawn over.
Revealing her inspiration for the look in the caption by simply stating, “Racing stripes 🏎️ @f1@sportsillustrated 🏁,” Sims sported a sparkling all-black ensemble for the event. The model left little to the imagination in a stunning sheer corset with glittering accents lining the intricate boning. With the deep sweetheart neckline left bare, a thick black band ran around the center of the piece to further cinch her waist.
On the bottom, Sims opted for oversized, low-rise leather shorts which sat just above her knee, showing off her toned legs before finishing the final look off with a classic black strappy heel. For accessories, the model went with stacked bracelets and golden hoop earrings to add just a touch more sparkle.
The model’s hair and makeup for the event were the definition of pure glamour. Her blonde locks were blown out in soft curls, which sat gently on her strong shoulders. Her matte skin showcased a healthy glow, while her glossy nude lips were pure summertime sultriness.
Sims was in excellent company at the event, with fellow SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek and XANDRA in attendance, as well as superstar singer Ciara, who stopped to pose for a friendly group photo.
And speaking of her famous friends, plenty of them were happy to hop in her comment section on Instagram to let her know just how gorgeous this outfit was:
“Mercy 🔥🔥🔥 a goddess,” actress Lesa Wilson wrote.
“🔥🔥🔥🤩,” lifestyle blogger Samantha Busch simply said.
“Love this look sm,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan added.
And the model has been gifting her fans all kinds of goodness on social media recently, having also shared a sultry sneak peek at her upcoming Bermuda SI Swimsuit shoot for 2025, as the 2024 debut will be returning for round two with the brand!
Donning a blue string bikini to pose in the crystal clear waters for a classic over-the-shoulder smolder, Sims’s 2025 SI Swimsuit snapshots certainly promise to be stunners if these candid behind the scenes photos are anything to go by. And you can check out more sneak peeks of the glamorous shoot in Bermuda from Katie Austin and Brooks Nader.