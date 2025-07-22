Jessie Murph Brings Her Southern Soul to Late Night TV With Epic ‘1965’ Performance
Jessie Murph is having the summer of a lifetime.
Fresh off the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album Sex Hysteria and her reveal as SI Swimsuit’s newest digital cover star, the 20-year-old took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening with an impeccable performance of her latest single “1965.”
Wearing a baby pink satin embroidered long-sleeve mini dress with a bubble hem and shimmering, sheer pink and white bedazzled tights, Murph danced barefoot across the stage, captivating viewers with her haunting voice and evocative presence.
While her digital cover reveal with the brand was officially announced today, Murph’s journey with SI Swimsuit began back in June when she surprised fans by opening and closing out the SI Swimsuit runway show at Swim Week with live performances of her hit singles “Blue Strips” and “Touch Me Like a Gangster.” The two tracks, which dropped ahead of Sex Hysteria’s July 18 release, showcased her bold fusion of southern grit and seductive pop—a sound that’s become her signature.
And her accompanying photo shoot in Key Biscayne, Fla., with visual artist Derek Kettela brought that same energy to life, with looks that celebrated her confidence, edge and femininity. Her stylist Amanda Merten worked with the fashion team and pulled from the archives, dressing the singer in tons of vintage, retro looks
“I mean, who wouldn’t want to do that?” She said while on set, recalling her excitement about the opportunity. “Sports Illustrated is so iconic. It was a no-brainer.”
Murph’s vibe is all her own: part Nashville, part punk, part nostalgic Americana. “1965,” a standout track from the new album, blends aching vintage soul with sharp modern storytelling. And she brought that same emotional depth to her Tonight Show performance, commanding the stage with a mix of vulnerability and defiance that defines both her voice and her artistry.
“My creative process for this album, I just like freestyle on the mic,” the Alabama native explained. “It’s very like in the moment. I have to be feeling exactly what I’m singing. If I start a song, I have to finish it that day.”
Murph released her debut album That Ain’t No Man That’s the Devil last September. With this new project, she’s channeling some of her biggest inspirations—namely Amy Winehouse and Priscilla Presley—which is evident in everything from her sound to her jet-black, voluminous hair.
Sex Hysteria also includes collaborations from several of her “dream features,” including Lil Baby, Sexxy Red and Gucci Mane, all of whom she says were the perfect fit for the album.