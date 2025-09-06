Jordan Chiles Combines Cool and Comfortable for Ultimate Athletic Style
If you’re looking for inspiration on how to rock a cool and comfortable athletic ensemble—well, look no further than Jordan Chiles.
When the Olympic gymnast isn’t busy blowing our minds on the mat or posing in front of the camera lens as one of four 2025 SI Swimsuit cover models, she’s showing us how effortlessly cool her fashion is on Instagram. And this week was no exception, with the athlete taking to social media to bless our feeds once again with her latest look.
Chiles’s undeniable style
For her new four-photo carousel, Chiles posed in front of a staircase in a matching all-black set. The high-waisted, wide-legged pants were as fashion-forward as they were comfortable-looking, and the cropped jersey-style top was the perfect option for a silhouette that was somehow both form-fitting and oversized. The “Supreme” brand logos throughout also broke up the otherwise monochromatic outfit, further adding some “cool girl” edge.
Chiles opted to keep her accessories to a minimum, with a few bracelets and a matching hat being her go-tos. Her hair was sleek and straight, left down for a touch of glamour. And her makeup was also absolutely incredible, featuring fabulous matte skin, gorgeous pink cheeks and a 1990s-style lined nude lip.
The entire outfit gave serious Y2K vibes, with several fans in the comments even remarking on how much the athlete resembled singing superstar and fellow SI Swimsuit model Ciara in this stylish look.
Reactions from fans and friends
And speaking of the comments, don’t just take our word for it, as plenty of Chiles’s followers and famous friends were all too quick to spotlight just how exceptional this ensemble—and the remarkable woman wearing it—truly are:
“🔥,” Paris Hilton simply wrote.
“Girl you ate these up! 🔥😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders cheered.
“she a moment,” the official brand account for NYX Cosmetics praised.
“Um, okay, a warning would have been nice 🔥,” fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Danielle Fishel added.
An exciting September for the superstar
And yes, you read that last one right!
In case you missed it, this week has been an absolutely massive one for Chiles, with the gymnast announced as part of the official Season 34 cast of Dancing With the Stars. She’ll be taking the ballroom by storm alongside many other fan-favorite celebrities, including fellow SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle.
Be sure to check out the show when the competition begins Tuesday, Sept. 16, on ABC!