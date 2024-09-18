Josephine Skriver Puts Late-Summer Spin on Pinstripes in Charcoal Gray Mini Dress
When we think pinstripes, we usually picture white linen sets. The pattern feels particularly suited to the summer season, and warmer weather means light fabrics and even lighter colors.
But, if you’re Josephine Skriver in Italy in September, the chic pattern means a little something different. For her late-summer trip to Milan Fashion Week in the fashion hotspot, the Danish model took the classic pattern and turned it into something completely different. She turned pinstripes into a transitional style, wearing a charcoal gray long-sleeved mini dress bearing a muted version of the print.
She paired the ever so slightly structured, fitted mini dress with oversized silver earrings and knee-high black leather boots. In doing so, Skriver turned what tends to be a summer pattern into a glamorous transitional outfit—one that is as fit for late summer as it is for early fall.
For Skriver, the look served as the perfect style for an appearance at the Sept. 17 Fendi spring/summer 2025 fashion show, and the perfect style to kick off the week-long fashion event.
Milan Fashion Week comes only days after the end of New York Fashion Week, the highly-anticipated annual event showcasing the best and brightest styles on the runway and off of it. Just as shows have now taken over Italy, so too have the most fashionable celebrities—including Skriver, of course.
The event runs through Monday, Sept. 23, and we fully expect more stunning streetwear from the model (and from others, too).