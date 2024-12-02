Katie Austin’s Bold Purple Two-Piece Has Tropical Vacation Written All Over it
For four consecutive years, Katie Austin has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She first came to the brand in 2021 as a part of the Swim Search, the annual open-casting call. But she wasn’t just a yearly finalist—she was a co-winner alongside her now best friend Christen Harper.
Thus began a whirlwind of a partnership that has taken Austin everywhere from Montenegro to Portugal and beyond. We know we can rely on her to bring good energy to the set of her photo shoots, to pose for some incredible outtakes and to guide her fellow talent in workouts during launch events and the like. (Over the past few years, Austin has become the staple fitness instructor on the ground at brand events—and a good one at that.)
In other words, her contributions to the brand are countless. And while we could talk for days about what the 31-year-old means to us, we better get to the point. We’ve come here today to talk about her impeccable outtakes—and one in particular.
In 2023, the California-based fitness instructor traveled to the Dominican Republic for her third consecutive photo shoot. It was an unsurprisingly vibrant location, which made for an equally vibrant set of outtakes. The brand decided to double down on that fact with the styling on set.
The summer of 2023 was the summer of Barbie, and the styling in the Dominican Republic reflected that. The looks were all bright colors (pinks of course, but bright purples and blues, too) and playful, loud patterns. Austin was dressed accordingly. And while all of her outfits on set that year were noteworthy, there is one in particular that we’re still thinking about.
The following bikini from Sommer Swim was a fitting choice in many ways. For one, it came in a bright shade of purple that felt right on theme. More than that, it featured a bold, feminine silhouette (another aim of the on-set styling). All-in-all it was a stunning choice, and Austin wore it well.
Sommer Swim Juliet Petunia Bikini Top, $99 and Niam Petunia Bikini Bottoms, $89 (sommerswim.com)
Featuring a bralette-style bikini top with chic gold detailing and flattering high-waisted bottoms, this Sommer Swim set is perhaps the perfect addition to your tropical vacation style. Though we’re big fans of the purple, the set comes in a handful of other bright colors and patterns, which are worth a look.