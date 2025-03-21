Katie Austin Flaunts Her Sculpted Abs and Sun-Kissed Skin in Stunning Looks in the Bahamas: Shop Now
Katie Austin has always been our travel wardrobe inspo. The fitness content creator is on vacation in the Bahamas and she’s been nailing her outfits, even though the trip is only just getting started. The SI Swimsuit model, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2021 and has posed for the magazine each year since, exploring exotic locations like Montenegro, the Dominican Republic and Portugal with the franchise, flaunted her sculpted abs and glowing sun-kissed skin in a series of stunning looks.
The certified trainer brought her signature vibrant energy to The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort in Paradise Island, where she hosted a private in-person workout class from her Katie Austin App.
Sharing highlights from the trip, Austin raved about her experience, writing, “And to think these are just the first 24 hours of our Bahamas @fsoceanclub vacay!! Wowowow I love it hereee... celebrating my hubby and everything in between this week 🤍 Andddd so much fun bringing a private IRL @katieaustinapp class to the @fsoceanclub 🤸♀️.”
The Virginia native’s Bahamas getaway is the ultimate mood board for anyone looking to channel that confident, carefree vibe. Shop her looks below.
CSB IM Swim Thick Triangle Bikini Top, $65, IM Swim Brazilian Bikini Thong, $65 and IM Terry Mini Skirt, $60.00 (shopcsb.com)
There‘s nothing like a classic black bikini and there‘s nothing better than a 3-piece set. This trio includes a timeless halter-neck top with adjustable straps for customizable coverage, paired with cheeky high-leg bottoms that are perfect for tanning. Add just the slightest sprinkle of modesty while walking through the resort or feasting in the buffet with the matching low-rise terry skirt.
White Fox I’ll Prove It Sports Crop Baby Blue/White, $44.99 and Keep Up High Waisted Shorts 4" Baby Blue $44.99 (whitefoxboutique.com)
This beautiful pastel blue workout set is the ultimate vacation activewear look. Seamlessly transition fro the airport and a morning yoga session to breakfast and a beach walk with this two-piece.
In another snap, Austin donned a super cute green and ivory wavy striped slip mini dress from Abercrombie. While that specific dress is sold out, it is available in another floral pink version ($60). We’re also big fans of these similar looks from the brand: Julia Slip Mini Dress black hearts pattern ($60) and Mila Dipped-Waist Stretch Mini Dress cream floral ($60)