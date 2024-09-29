Katie Austin Rocked This Sunburst Cut-Out Bikini in Portugal
Katie Austin’s feature in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue was a unique one, as the certified fitness trainer traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, rather than the beach. Her photo shoot in the southern European country, captured by visual artist Ben Watts, took place surrounded by lush vineyards and the famous Douro River.
For her spread in the 60th anniversary magazine this year, Austin’s styling on set embraced trendy cottagecore and balletcore aesthetics. The suits incorporated lots of girly details, including bows, pastels and delicate florals. The resulting images are all truly stunning, and this bikini is an incredibly unique one that will surely turn heads no matter where you are.
Soleil Bikini, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
This itty-bitty crochet two-piece features super minimal coverage, including a cut-out sunburst on each bust and one on the bottoms. The halter neck top is adjustable, as are the tiny thong bottoms with string ties on the side. In addition to the sage green hue Austin rocked on set, the bikini is also available in a bright, sunny yellow and orange hue. It’s certainly not a bikini for the faint of heart, but rocking it with confidence on the beach will definitely be a showstopper.
Austin, 30, first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021, when she was named co-winner of the brand’s Swim Search open casting call. She was photographed in Atlantic City that year. As a rookie, she returned to the fold in 2022 and earned co-Rookie of the Year honors following her photo shoot in Montenegro. In addition to this year’s feature, Austin has also posed for the publication in the Dominican Republic, making for four consecutive brand photo shoots.
Following the release of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue in May, Austin took to Instagram to reflect upon her photo shoot in Portugal (which she noted “was one of my favorite days ever”) and her work with the brand thus far. At the same time, she encouraged her 431,000 followers to reach for their own dreams.
“I’ve been in the magazine 4 years now and it still feels surreal,” she wrote. “Every year is so unique & special- from the location, to the suits, to the girls in the mag. And all coming from trying out online since 2017. Always go for your dreams baby!! And always honored to be a part of this special fam🤍.”