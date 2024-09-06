Katie Austin’s Wine-Colored Crochet Swimsuit Is Perfect for the Season
For her fourth consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoot, Katie Austin traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, an idyllic location in southern Europe. While her three prior brand features have taken place at the beach, this year the 30-year-old fitness instructor modeled swimwear in the Duoro Valley region, home to lush vineyards and gorgeous rivers.
The styling on set for Austin’s feature in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue embraced the trendy cottagecore and bridalcore aesthetics: think soft, pastel colors, lots of ruffles and bows, and delicate silhouettes. And while we adore all of the bikinis and one-pieces the former Division I athlete rocked while on set, there’s one in particular that stands out at the moment.
Austin’s wine-colored crochet monokini seems perfect for this time of year, when many of us are saying goodbye to summer and adopting a darker color palette. However, if the sun is still shining in your part of the world, you may just want to soak up a few more rays in this stunning suit.
Down the Garden Path Crochet Monokini in Wine, $185 (lisamariee.co)
This gorgeous and intricate one-piece features adjustable ties and removable padding, and has been spotted on celebrities like Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens. And if you’re thinking it looks a bit familiar, there’s a good reason why—2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Dunne wore a very similar Lisa Maree black crochet monokini for her own photo shoot in Portugal. Shop the LSU athlete’s suit here.