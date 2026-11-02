Lauren Chan’s Sleek ‘RomCon’ Style Had the Same Edgy Energy As Her 2026 Shoot

When it comes to eye-catching edgy styles, Lauren Chan is always at the top of our list.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the four-time SI Swimsuit model attended 831 Stories’ RomCon in Brooklyn, N.Y.—a new convention for romance readers and writers. At the inaugural event, Chan moderated a panel about “romance reflecting real life.” This was a fitting topic, as the star announced back in September that she was slated to join the cast of Heated Rivalry’s highly anticipated second season next year.

And of course, the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model also rocked her signature style at the event, wearing a look merging modern flair with throwback vibes.

For the panel, Chan wore a Y2K-inspired baby tee from Climax Books with a fitted, semi-sheer skirt from Cuup. Her red Adore Me undergarments peeked out beneath the bottoms, giving the striking ensemble a luxe layered look. She then accessorized the casual, cool ‘fit with a plush gray coat from The Realreal, knee-high white socks from R & M Leathers and strappy heels with silver buckles.

Her marvelous makeup, styled by Karina Milan, also embraced vintage vibes. A cool-toned gray palette resulted in an intricate eyeshadow look, and a dramatic, frosty cocoa shade made her lips pop. Her long, dark hair, styled by Nigella Miller, was pulled back into a slick ponytail, with blunt baby bangs giving the overall look a Bettie Page-inspired energy.

As noted above, we’re always massive fans of Chan’s elegant, edgy style—and this feeling absolutely extends to the many beach-ready looks she’s worn throughout her long, proud history with SI Swimsuit! A model, host and fashion editor—most recently, she curated a clothing collection for Universal Standard—Chan debuted in the magazine in 2023, traveling to the Dominican Republic for an unforgettable rookie feature. She returned in 2024 with a stunning sophomore shoot in Mexico, and landed a cover spot in the 2025 issue with her beautiful Bermuda feature.

For her latest shoot, Chan trekked to lovely Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Joining the magazine and photographer James Macari on set, she modeled a sultry array of designer swimsuits. For the overall aesthetic, the SI Swimsuit style team noted that “high-cuts, statement accessories and vintage silhouettes took center stage for the shoot, with colorful patterns and daring fabrics helping the models pop against the beachside background.”

With that in mind, scroll on to see just a few of our favorite looks Chan rocked during her most recent shoot with the magazine!

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit bottom by Palondré The Label. Bodysuit by ANDREĀDAMO. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by A | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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