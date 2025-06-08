Lori Harvey Looks Luxurious in Snakeskin Dress for New Photo Drop
Lori Harvey may have just single-handedly brought back our obsession with snakeskin, and all she had to do was post on Instagram.
The SKN by LH brand founder and SI Swimsuit model, having posed for the magazine in Mexico in 2024 as part of the brand’s 60th anniversary issue, has certainly had a stylish 2025 so far. In the last few months alone, she’s rocked some incredible bikini looks and gorgeous going-out styles, posting them on her Instagram account to the delight of her 4.8 million followers.
Still, the most recent look she shared might just be our personal favorite so far!
Captioning the four-photo carousel, “Incase you forgot 💋,” Harvey glowed in a unique two-toned fitted midi dress. Consisting of a molded bra-style top in a luxurious snakeskin pattern with a silky black skirt, she accessorized the outfit with a pair of sparkling earrings and strappy black open-toed heels.
And of course, her hair and makeup had to match the high-level glam the dress demanded, with her shiny brunette tresses blown out into voluminous curls with bright blonde highlights adding depth and dimension. For her face, the model opted for a pop of warm peach on her cheeks, plush eyelashes, strong eyebrows and a glossy nude lip to tie the entire look together.
And plenty of admirers of the superstar were happy to sound off in her comment section, quickly letting her know just how much she slayed this night out ensemble:
“I love a minimal jewelry gag!” One fan wrote, applauding her decision to opt out of a necklace or bracelets.
“Stunning!!!” Another commenter simply exclaimed.
“Girl we didn’t forget 😩😍,” another fan added, directly responding to Harvey’s caption (and we have to second this sentiment!).
As alluded to above, this isn’t Harvey’s only jaw-dropping fashion moment as of late. On Tuesday, she also attended the Black Women in Music Dinner in Los Angeles, where she donned a breathtaking white gown. The embellished ensemble was the perfect choice for the event, with the mermaid-style cut molding expertly to her figure while the straps at the top made for a daring, creative neckline.
During the dinner, Harvey paid tribute to veteran music executive Phylicia Fant before taking to her Instagram to further express her appreciation for Fant’s hard work, writing, “Had the honor of presenting my big sister with the New Guard award at the Black Women in Music Dinner the other night. I’m so proud of you Phy, and always so happy to celebrate you 🤍✨.”