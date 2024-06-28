Lori Harvey Signs Off on Trendy Lime Green Hue in Stunning Skin-Tight Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Lori Harvey is always serving looks. And while that’s not news to us, she still never fails to amaze with each new Instagram post. One of her latest is especially exciting, because the stunning lime green dress that she looks so elegant and gorgeous in is currently on sale.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who made her franchise debut in Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai, showed off her impeccable modeling skills and awe-worthy hourglass figure as she struck a fierce, bold smolder and posed in the skin-tight, off-the-shoulder gown.
The 27-year-old opted for super luscious tight pin-curls in her short dark hair, and, of course, her signature glowy bronze glam, including a glossy brown lip. Harvey accessorized with chunky gold bangles and flaunted her flawless face card and sculpted arms.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Chartreuse Acetate Slinky One Shoulder Ruched Side Maxi Dress, $22 (prettylittlething.us)
“💚,” the entrepreneur, who is the founder of SKN by LH and Yevrah Swim, aptly captioned the trio of pics.
“Hottt,” Raven Tracy commented.
“My dear just GORG 💚,” Tatianna Merritt chimed.
Harvey isn’t the only model who looks good in lime green. The trendy summer shade has been popping up all over our feeds recently, especially in the form of bikinis: SI Swimsuit models Sixtine, Hunter McGrady, Emily Ratajkowski and Lais Ribeiro have all put their stamp of approval on the shade.