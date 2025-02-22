Megan Thee Stallion Turns the Heat Up With Cheeky Birthday Bikini Photo Dump
Megan Thee Stallion is serving major Barbie and “Hot Girl Summer” vibes with her new Instagram post. The 30-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday on Feb. 15, rang in her special day with a glamorous tropical getaway and the most jaw-dropping new bikini snaps.
In the cover pic of her latest Instagram post, the “Savage” singer was photographed from behind for the ultimate cheeky backside snap in a multicolored swirly string set featuring a triangle style top ($260) and tie-side bottoms ($205) from Pucci. She accessorized with trendy chunky hot pink and red bangles, massive white hoop earrings and a colorful pastel headscarf.
“Hotties I promise I’m gonna get active online again lol I’ve been enjoying life 💖 I’m sitting on so many pictures but here’s a birthday dump🎂,” the Houston native cleverly captioned the stunning carousel shared with her 32.7 million followers.
In a later image, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist flaunted her hourglass figure and toned arms and legs in a classic black bikini, and in another pic, she donned a gorgeous beaded halter top ($139) and bottom ($99) from Bydee Swimwear—a suit that has been a celeb favorite recently with both TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio and Sophie Piper wearing the suit while on vacation.
Megan also included a snap of her adorable pedicure featuring little yellow lemon nail polish details. In a later mesmerizing evening pic, she wowed in the ab-baring, barely-there Gina mini dress ($93) from Jaded London.
“loveee your hair 😍😍,” Chlöe Bailey commented.
“Megan, you’re everything!!!!!! Let the whole rest of the year be your burfdeeeee,” one fan exclaimed.
“Thee baddest Aquarius!! Keep loving and living life 😍😍💗💗💗,“ another wrote.
The SI Swimsuit cover girl recently expanded her portfolio of businesses to include a tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, which launched on her birthday with the debut of two premium offerings: Blanco and Reposado. The refined tequila is crafted from single-source, 100% Blue Weber agave, harvested at peak maturity from the red volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.
“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila
that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” she said in a press release. “Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I'm so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand. I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”
Pre-orders are now live at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com.