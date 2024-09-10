Model Cindy Kimberly Sizzled in This White Fishnet String Swimsuit in Barbados
Cindy Kimberly showed off her super sculpted hourglass figure, impeccable modeling skills and knack for styling unique looks during her SI Swimsuit feature in 2022. The model, who rose to fame after musician Justin Bieber posted a selfie of her on his Instagram account in 2015, traveled to Barbados for her photo shoot with Ben Watts two years ago.
The 25-year-old brought all the fierce, fun energy and Y2K vibes to set and dazzled in tons of colorful, unique looks from mesh and crochet to florals and color-blocking. Like any fashionista knows, for an outfit to be interesting, it has to be unique in one of three ways: color, texture or shape. Kimberly, who is the founder and designer of clothing brand LOBA, looked phenomenal in this classy white string suit from Andi Bagus featuring fishnet material.
You can shop the set, which makes for the most perfect bridal bikini or neutral set to pair with a fun cover-up on your next tropical vacation, at andi-bagus.com.
Andi-Bagus Zohara Bikini, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
This micro, cheeky, barely-there bikini is ideal for tanning and offers adjustability by scrunching the triangle top or bottoms. It’s double-lined and made from a synthetic stretch fabric with a cotton mesh overlay.
Today, Kimberly is a fashion and glam inspiration. She’s constantly sharing cool new outfits as well as behind the scenes peeks at her creativity and talent on her platforms.
“Ultimately, self-shooting became a huge part of my brand,” she shared of her creative process. “Those experiences early on really shaped the way I interact with fashion because now I am incredibly hands on. I like to take on things where I’m able to creative direct the shoots or at least be involved in all sides of the project.”