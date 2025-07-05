It’s National Bikini Day: Shop 8 SI Swimsuit Faves Here
Today is National Bikini Day, and here at SI Swimsuit, we’re prepared to celebrate accordingly. Here’s a quick history lesson: the bikini was invented on this day in 1946, when Louis Réard introduced the style in France. Over the last nearly 80 years, the two-piece swimsuit has certainly evolved—from micro bikinis to high-waisted suits, there’s a bikini style and cut fit for every beach body.
So whether your summer adventures involve sunning yourself on a boat, playing beach volleyball or chasing after your kiddos at the pool, you’ll find a bikini to suit (pun intended) your personal sense of style below. National Bikini Day only comes around once a year, so go ahead and treat yourself!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sculpt Ruched Bikini Top, $65 and Leakproof Sculpt High Rise Bikini Swim Bottom, $58 (knix.com)
Animal print swimwear is super trendy this summer (see cover girl Olivia Dunne’s photo shoot in Bermuda for some inspo), and we love this high-waisted Knix set. The leakproof bottoms make going to the beach on your period a breeze, and the sculpting fabric of the top helps to enhance your bust.
Cherry Cream Binded Tori Ties Bandeau Bikini Top, $138 and Added Coverage Lulu Bikini Bottom, $94 (montce.com)
This bandeau top from Montce comes with removable straps and is available in tons of different colors and patterns. The mid-rise bottoms offer full coverage and can be worn high on the hip to elongate the leg.
Palma Top, $96 and Palma Bottom in Sardinia Stripe, $90 (mondayswimwear.com)
One can never have too many triangle-style bikinis in their swimwear drawer, and this fun and festive print looks incredible with a tan.
Chasing Sunsets Top, $98 and Chasing Sunsets Bottom, $88 (revolve.com)
Butter yellow is very on-trend, and this top with underwire cups is great for bustier gals. The bottoms feature a Brazilian cut and are super cheeky.
Paradise Halter Bikini Top, $85 and Mackenzie Cheeky String Bikini Bottom, $90 (frankiesbikinis.com)
If you tend to gravitate toward a halter top, this sweet floral print incorporates another super trendy pattern (polka dots!) and is perfect for sunbathing. The set features a super cute denim trim, too.
Compression Zip-Up Support Top, $79 and Compression Better Bikini Bottom, $59 (goodamerican.com)
Fans of water sports who are looking for support and compression in a bikini might like this set from Good American, which features a zip-up top and full coverage, high-waisted bottoms.
Daphne Luxe Ribbed Bikini Top Taffy Pink, $88 and Daphne Luxe Ribbed Bikini Bottom Taffy Pink, $78 (solidandstriped.com)
This darling ribbed set features a dainty three-dimensional daisy on both the top and bottom, and is available in a number of other colors, including black, red, coral and blue.
Nadine Bikini in Red and White Stripe, $255 (hunzag.com)
Hunza G is known for its crinkle fabric and one-size-fits-all suits, designed to fit those from size 2 to 12. This red and white striped bikini features the cutest tortoiseshell hardware on the top and full coverage, high-waisted bottoms.