Nelly Korda Aces Activewear Fashion in Mini Skirt Look for First LPGA Tournament of 2025
It’s Nelly Korda’s world, golf fans are just living in it. The 26-year-old Florida native, who is ranked the no. 1 female golfer in the world, has just kicked off her 2025 season on the LPGA Tour and as imagined, all eyes are on her. After a triumphant, record-breaking 2024, which saw the SI Swimsuit model win a whopping seven LPGA Tours along with the LPGA Player of the Year title and the Rolex Annika Major Award, the pressure is on for this trailblazer to give another incredible year. But, if anyone can thrive under the circumstances, it’s Korda.
From the Lake Nona Golf Course in Orlando, Fla., Korda is currently competing in the first LPGA event of the year, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. As she moves up on the leaderboard, playing against impressive global golfers such as Kim A-lim, Lydia Ko and Rio Takeda, to name a few, we’re also keeping a close eye on her ‘fits on the green to pull inspo from.
We’re always impressed with how fashionable Korda makes her activewear look, including her black pleated mini skirt moment and her look from round 1 of the tournament, consisting of a bright seafoam V-neck green Nike polo and white mini skirt. Accessorizing with her white Goldman Sachs visor and white scrunchie around her high bun, Korda also rocked a series of delicate gold necklaces as well as white Nike sneakers.
Following her very short break over the holidays, Korda is back and ready to go—and her swing looks great, opening with a 71. A-lim, who hails from South Korea, finished in first place in the opener with an impressive 7-under 65, while Thai golfer Patty Tavatanakit and South Korean golfer Jin Young Ko tied at 69. Ko, the New Zealand pro who is ranked the no. 2 female golfer in the world, finished round one with a 73. In 2024, Ko won the tournament with a total of 274 after four rounds.
Round two turned out better than the first for Korda, who shot a 67 and rose up on the leaderboard.
The official LPGA Tour Instagram account shared shots from the first round, including Korda’s bright and memorable look. “Let’s go Nelly!” one person commented, while another added, “Nelly the best, smart and beautiful.”
Ahead of the first tournament of the 2025 season, Korda, who will appear in this year’s SI Swimsuit issue alongside nine other amazing athletes, took time to reflect on her outstanding 2024 season, noting what area she grew the most in. “Being more confident in who I am as a person, like not performing to what people want me to be, be who I want to be,” she shared. “Just seeing more confidence in just myself and also knowing that I have an amazing group of people around me that I appreciate so much.”
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will conclude tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 2.