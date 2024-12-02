Olivia Dunne Turns Heads in Bold All-Black Bodycon Mini Dress and Boots for New York Trip
Olivia Dunne is busy in New York City. The LSU gymnast, who is gearing up for her fifth and final competition season with the Tigers beginning in January, native traveled home to visit her family in New Jersey for Thanksgiving and took a little trip to the Big Apple this past weekend.
The 22-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in October, went for an edgy yet cozy sultry vibe with an all-black ensemble as she posed in a series of gorgeous, moody car photos. The one-time NCAA women’s gymnastics champion wore a black bodycon mini dress with long mesh sleeves and completed the look with sheer black tights and knee-high black leather boots. Dunne added a fun, chic dash of coquettecore by adding white bow-embellished thigh-high socks that peeked out of her footwear.
“Sorry I missed your call,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who has posed for the brand in Puerto Rico and Portugal, captioned the carousel shared with her 5.4 million followers on Dec. 1. Her long blonde locks were pin-straight and half-clipped back with a few face-framing strands left loose. She opted for her signature luminous glam look including dark wispy lashes, rosy blush, glowy highlighter and a fresh base, allowing her natural freckles to shine through. Dunne, who is dating MLB player and Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, switched the glam up from the usual a little bit and tossed some festivity into the mix by adding a sheer red lip gloss.
In the cover snap, she posed in the backseat of a car, kneeling on the seat and showing a soft smile to the camera. In the second snap, she sassily stuck one boot out the window and gave a bold smolder. The content creator, who has amassed a following of 8.1 million on TikTok, cozied up with a few friends in a later pic and kissed a lit-up snowman in another.
The final two slides of the photo dump showed Dunne the following morning, likely after a fun night. She lifted her spirits and health with a Tropicana orange juice and a bagel with cream cheese.