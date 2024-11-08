Olivia Dunne Brought Spacecore to the Shores of Puerto Rico With a Sporty Silver Set
Two-time SI Swimsuit star Olivia Dunne practically broke the internet when she made her debut with the franchise last year, traveling to Puerto Rico with photographer Ben Watts. The LSU gymnast, who just began her fifth and final competition with the Tigers, the team that secured the first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title in program history earlier this year, returned to the fold the following in 2024, making headlines all over the country again. She reunited with the visual artist, this time in the stunning countryside of Porto and the North, Portugal for her rookie feature in the special 60th anniversary issue this May.
We’re still in awe of her debut feature, and we might simply never get over the stunning images, especially this sporty, spacecore-inspired look featuring a bikini from Abysse.
Today, the 22-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, is a trailblazer for young women in sports everywhere. As the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, Dunne is dedicated to also bringing name, image and likeness opportunities to her peers at LSU through her Livvy Fund. She has found immense financial success through social media, garnering a following of 13.3 million and counting across Instagram and TikTok, and is a brand ambassador for major labels like Vuori, Nautica and American Eagle.
“Ever since my last SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world. I announced at the ESPYs, I worked with new magazine brands, and it’s just been really cool. Last year was my first year [with SI Swimsuit], and all the girls welcomed me with open arms—I consider them my SI family now,” Dunne shared. “Everyone is just so friendly, and we just have a blast on set. SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day. Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”