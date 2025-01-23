Olivia Ponton Turns Heads With Tiny String Bikini and Prettiest Body Jewelry
Olivia Ponton is back to making waves with her swimwear. The two-time SI Swimsuit model stunned her followers with a recent photo shoot that featured her in a stunning minimalist set from Oisrí. She donned the Grace Top ($80) and Bottom ($80), both in the ethereal milky white “Swan” shade.
The coolest part of the brand’s swimwear is that it comes with delicate tiny O ring details on which you can attach a variety of jewelry sets. Ponton opted for the Sea Foam ($180) version with lots of beads and stones in several shades of blue and green. The statement body jewelry included shimmering blue and green beads with stones and pearls. Ponton styled the pieces to perfection, with a dangling chain spanning across her chest from one side of the triangle top to the other, and two intricate chains looping around her hips, accentuating the cheeky cut of the string bottoms.
The Florida native flaunted her washboard abs, tiny waist and super sculpted arms and legs as she posed confidently against a backdrop of lush greenery. She elevated the look with a stack of David Yurman bangles, a sleek silver ear cuff and a selection of dainty rings that gleamed beautifully under the sunlight. Opting for a fresh, natural vibe, the 22-year-old embraced a bare-faced look, letting her radiant, sun-kissed skin take center stage—a testament to her beach-filled days. Her long blonde-brown locks were slicked back, giving the impression of a recent ocean dip.
View the post here.
“this me,” the content creator, who has amassed a following of 2.9 million on Instagram and 7.6 million on TikTok, captioned the series of images on Jan. 21.
“Waist where,” one fan commented.
“This is an angel,” another wrote.
“You making that bathing suit look good,” someone else chimed.
“This beautiful,” Ella Mendelsohn complimented.
Today, Ponton uses her platform to inspire confidence and positivity while giving her followers an intimate look at her life as a New York City girl in her 20s. The social media influencer often shares behind the scenes glimpses of her glamorous life as a model and vlogs her travels to breathtaking destinations.
She has also become a powerful voice for the young LGBTQ+ community, openly documenting her queer journey and dating experiences in the city. The Aerie and Alo Yoga ambassador draws inspiration from fellow SI Swimsuit model and industry icon Emily Ratajkowski. Known for her fierce advocacy for women’s equality and her dedication to causes she deeply cares about, the 33-year-old mom of one has become a role model for many, including Ponton.
“She is a powerhouse model, business owner, author and an amazing mom,” Ponton gushed about the My Body author. “She is very authentic online and I love how she uses her platforms to show that it is not all perfection and broadcasts her sense of humor. She handles everything with such grace and is someone I look up to.”