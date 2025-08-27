Penny Lane Paired Her Baby Blue Swim Look With These Celeb-Approved Accessories
Penny Lane just served another sun-soaked, style-forward moment from her summer in Ibiza—and it’s the kind of photo you’ll want to pin to every vacation mood board.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model was photographed by her close friend and visual artist Grace Adèle, known on Instagram as @shotwithpleasure. “Balearic bliss,” the 30-year-old captioned the aesthetic carousel, delivering a masterclass in vacation styling.
Shop the look
In the cover snap, Lane posed in a cool-toned Caracas Sky Bikini from Melissa Odabash—one of her go-to swimwear labels for fuller busts and adjustable fits. The sleek two-piece, which is currently on sale for $156 (discounted from $258), features luxe gold ring accents on both the halterneck top and hipster-cut bottom.
“Stunning always,” 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Lauren Chan commented.
“You’re so hot,” 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Jena Sims added.
“the balearic babyyyy,” Sierra Ashley chimed.
Styling
Lane paired the suit with a chic ivory headscarf and jet-black sunglasses, a classic supermodel-approved combo we’ve seen from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Elsa Hosk.
With her smooth, straight blonde locks tucked neatly under the scarf, which was wrapped around her head and tied at the back, the England native embodied effortless coastal elegance. Her sculpted jawline and glowing skin were front and center as she gazed off into the distance, framed by the soft lines of the trees behind her and a pristine blue sky.
In the next shot, Lane kneeled at the edge of a rocky cliff, basking in the golden hour glow as the Mediterranean sparkled below her. It’s the kind of scene that feels pulled straight from a postcard or a perfume ad: dreamy, cinematic and chic.
As for that stunning add-on styling, we’ve rounded up a few similar picks to recreate Penny’s look!
Shop Ivory Headscarves:
- Urban Outfitters, $15
- Anthropologie, $24
- Princess Polly, $25
Shop Black Sunglasses:
Lane‘s summer
The 30-year-old has spent much of her summer hopping around the Balearic Islands, balancing creative projects and beach days.
She kicked off the season by celebrating her sophomore SI Swimsuit feature with a party in May—after posing for photographer Derek Kettela in Switzerland earlier this year. A few weeks later, she walked the runway for the brand’s annual Swim Week show in Miami at the W South Beach.
Lane was discovered through Swim Search in 2023 and was named co-winner of the annual open casting call that year, securing her debut in the 2024 magazine, where she was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal.