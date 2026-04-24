Penny Lane Brings Angelic Energy to Botswana in This Lace Floral Two-Piece

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue will be here before you know it, and by now, most fans have heard the news that Penny Lane will return to the fold for the third consecutive year. The model and certified holistic health coach was photographed in Botswana for this year’s magazine, joining a roster of incredible talent who also posed for Ruven Afanador in the country in Southern Africa: Alix Earle, Meredith Mickelson, Achieng Agutu and Camille Kostek.

And while only one of Lane’s photographs from her time on set has been released yet, it’s truly a stunning one. In a striking image captured by Afanador, Lane struck a confident pose in a swimsuit by PatBO, which was accessorized by necklaces by The Invisibles.

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Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

While the top of this intricate designer bikini features tiny three-dimensional flowers with lace and beaded accents, the bottoms include a tiny floral accent on each of the four string ties. Whether, like Lane, you’re going on safari or are planning an overseas beach trip with your girls this summer, this is a two-piece that’s worth the investment.

Lane’s journey to the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue

The English model posed for her rookie feature with SI Swimsuit back in 2024, after being named a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call. Lane has appeared in each annual publication since, traveling to Portugal, Switzerland, and now Botswana for her work with the magazine.

After Lane’s initial photo from the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue was released in March, she penned a thoughtful message to her 437,000 Instagram followers regarding her journey with the brand thus far.

“@si_swimsuit has been one of the most impactful things in my life, not just for my career, but for the women it’s brought into it,” she wrote on March 28. “The friendships I’ve made feel like they’ll last forever.Africa was truly unforgettable. The memories we created make me feel like the richest person in the world. Since coming back from that trip, there isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t smile to myself about how special that time was.I really do feel like I’m part of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit family. Thank you for adopting me all the way from the UK.”

Stay tuned for Lane’s full gallery from the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue when it drops on Tuesday, May 12.

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