Penny Lane Is a Ray of Sunshine in Yellow Two-Piece
Penny Lane is living her best life—and she’s taking her followers along for the ride.
The 31-year-old just dropped a new Instagram carousel that screams quintessential Euro summer, only this time “Euro” is exactly what she calls home. From golden sunsets to sun-soaked swimwear moments, the photo dump captures her season in Ibiza with an effortless mix of style, scenery and laid-back luxury.
The carousel opened with an artsy shot inside a record store, where stacks of vinyls were neatly aligned, creating a satisfyingly symmetrical backdrop. The next slide set the mood—a boat drifted into shore at sunset, fiery orange skies melting into the horizon as the sun slipped away.
Then came the standout moment: Lane posed in front of a mirror, rocking the Grenada Bikini ($252) in Sunflower yellow by Melissa Odabash.
Known for its SPF 50+ protection and luxe gold slider trims, the halterneck top and hipster bottoms highlighted her toned abs, tiny waist and sculpted curves. Her straight, blonde-brown hair cascaded down one side in a naturally tousled style and she accessorized the look with a sleek gold wristwatch.
Lane has previously shared her love for Odabash’s designs, praising the brand for its high-quality fits that cater to women with a fuller bust and smaller band size.
Her European summer aesthetic continued with snapshots of fresh juice and espresso shots in front of a colorful spread of fruits, because what’s a perfect day in Ibiza without the perfect breakfast? Another slide featured someone proudly holding a fish.
In one beachside frame, she switched up her swimwear, lounging with a friend in the Caracas Bikini ($258) in a cool Sky blue, also by Melissa Odabash. The halterneck top with luxe gold ring details and matching hipster bottoms perfectly mirrored the sparkling Mediterranean sea.
Other glimpses showed the England native ready for some nighttime yoga, tanning in a green suit, enjoying sashimi-making and soaking in panoramic coastal views. The entire carousel radiated joy and serenity, with Lane blending fashion, travel and wellness into one captivating slideshow.
“Home for the summer 🏡,” she captioned the post, perfectly encapsulating her Ibiza state of mind.
“High vibrations ❤️,” LYMA commented.
“Spain’s dream girl has arrived 😍🔥,” a friend gushed.
It‘s no surprise Lane has mastered posing in a bikini. The two-time SI Swimsuit star was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2023 and made her debut in the fold the following year, modeling for Ben Watts in Portugal. She returned for a sophomore feature in the 2025 magazine this May, traveling to Switzerland with photographer Derek Kettela.