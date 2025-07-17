Penny Lane Brought Summer Mermaid Energy to the Swiss Alps With This Sparkly Bikini
Penny Lane proved once again that she can make any landscape her runway. The SI Swimsuit model brought mermaidcore magic to the city of Zurich in a glittering sage green bikini from Suncillo. The dreamy set was elevated further as she struck a pose floating in water tiled with iridescent gems. The rest of her looks—curated by SI Swimsuit fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth—were equally impeccable, styled against the city’s architectural lines and crisp alpine air.
For this ensemble, the 30-year-old posed for Derek Kettela in a private pool with her hair slicked back and wet, fully embracing an “anything for the shot” mentality as she flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and legs for days.
Lane wore the Ornella Sparkly Top ($140), a shimmering bandeau with self-tie straps and a bold silver-tone O-ring at the center. The top was paired with the coordinating Ornella Sparkly Bottom ($125), a matching lurex piece designed to be worn high or mid-rise. Both were cut from a stretch metallic swim fabric that caught the light with every move, perfect for Lane’s radiant energy and sun-kissed glow.
This swim moment was one of many that reflected Lane’s love of fashion, which balances form and function. “I used to be more of a high-hip girl,” the England native said during Swim Week 2025. “I went through that kind of vintage thing—which still has a moment—but I’m definitely a low-rise girl now. I love a really, really low-rise bottom. I think it’s just so cute and sexy. I love it.”
The holistic health coach, actress and model is known not only for her style but for her unapologetic self-confidence. After co-winning the Swim Search open casting call and making her debut with the franchise in Portugal in 2024, Lane returned to the fold this year with a renewed sense of self in Switzerland.
“This year feels different in a really nice way,” the England native shared. “It feels super comfortable [...] I feel like I’ve graduated. I know what’s happening, I know all my girls here. I’m just owning who I am, and I feel like I’ve arrived in that.”
The Zurich shoot embraced the duality of soft alpine serenity and bustling metropolitan grit—an editorial concept that mirrored Lane’s grounded yet glamorous energy. The styling team leaned into textures and luminosity, which made the sparkly bikini feel right at home amid the city’s cobblestones and rooftops.