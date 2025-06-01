Raeann Langas Shines at SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Two Beach-Ready Swimwear Looks
Raeann Langas took to the catwalk at Sports Illustrated’s 2025 runway show during Swim Week in Miami, and it’s clear to everyone in attendance why this model is one of six finalists for this year’s Swim Search.
A driven content creator and model who is passionate about all things fashion, Langas aims to use her growing platform to uplift and entertain her audience through her fun and authentic videos. Focusing on outfit inspirations and her own daily routines, this Los Angeles-based social media star never shies away from open discussions about body image and always encourages her viewers to love their body as it is now, while never being afraid to take up space—despite what the world may have taught us.
Taking to the runway, Langas wore an animal print one-piece by Skate. The swimsuit was created in a deeper shade than one usually sees in an animal print, which made for a bit of stormier vibe, and the plunging V-style neckline and high-cut bottoms showed off just the right amount of skin.
And her other look was just as stunning as the first, with the model returning to the stage in a bright red string bikini by Sienna Swim. The two-piece featured a sweet and feminine polka dot pattern for a hint of old school fun, and the triangle cut left the look with a sultry silhouette.
As noted above, Langas is one of six finalists for Swim Search 2025, alongside Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez and Tunde Oyeneyin. This yearly open casting call has been held by SI Swimsuit every year since 2018 with the aim of discovering new talent to work with the brand, and the selected winner earns a spot in the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue.
SI Swimsuit’s runway show saw a myriad of incredible women strut their stuff on the Miami catwalk, showcasing a mix of SI Swimsuit models, surprising celebrities and Langas’s fellow Swim Search finalists. Aside from the incredible runway show, Swim Week also kicked off summer in style with several other exciting events held throughout the weekend, including a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.
Swim Week has become a staple event for fans of all things swimwear, fashion and summertime, with the Miami weekend extravaganza showing off some of the trendiest styles and hottest silhouettes for the forthcoming season.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.