Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure, Embraces Aprés Ski Aesthetic by the Slopes
If Sabrina Carpenter is heading to the slopes, you can bet she’s bringing her fashion A-game and serving serious aprés ski vibes in the process. The pop star, who is nominated for six Grammy Awards, celebrated New Year‘s Eve in the snow and shared a carousel of photos from her getaway, each outfit meticulously curated to fit the frosty backdrop.
The “Please Please Please” singer channeled a modern-day ice queen in a blue tie-dye velvet dress adorned with glittering snowflakes, paired with a plush white fur coat draped elegantly over her shoulders in the cover snap. The halter-style dress, an archival Todd Oldham piece famously worn by Halle Berry in 1995, was pulled by her go-to stylist and fashion guru Jared Ellner.
Carpenter expertly displayed her hourglass figure while giving a nod to vintage apparel royalty. Her platinum blonde hair, styled in tousled, voluminous waves, was a noticeable shift from her signature polished bombshell curls seen on stage. The slightly undone look felt more natural—like a “singer off duty” moment—and paired perfectly with the 25-year-old’s wintery shimmery glam, complete with subtle metallic eyeshadow, super rosy cheeks and a glossy plump sheer red lip.
In another pic, she donned a super cute and weather-appropriate Hello Kitty snowsuit, complete with a fur-lined hood and the pink cat decal on her bum. The actress playfully tossed snowflakes into the air with a cheeky grin. In a later more laid-back indoors snap, the Pennsylvania native donned a bright yellow Beatles Strawberry Fields Forever tee ($58) layered under her fur coat, a pop of sunshine against the snowy landscape.
In another image, the Disney Channel alum star power posed atop a giant red Adirondack chair with a stunning mountain backdrop while wearing a sky-blue puffer jacket and black snow pants.
“new year’s resolution no more d--- jokes it’s gonna be really hard,” Carpenter salaciously captioned the carousel shared with her 43.6 million followers.
