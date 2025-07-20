Salma Hayek Pinault Nailed the Staple Textured Bikini Everyone Should Own
As we near the midway point of summer, there’s no time like the present to get your swimsuit shopping on. And if you shop smartly and purchase something made of high-quality materials, you’ll be able to enjoy the items for many summers to come.
Fads come and go, but many styles are simply timeless—even if it seems like they’re more popular than ever this year. One fabric that falls into this bucket is the crochet swimsuit, which is gorgeous enough to wear for years to come and particularly on-trend this summer.
SI Swimsuit named it one of the biggest trends of the 2025 issue, and when you see Salma Hayek Pinault rock the style, you’ll understand why it’s a complete closet must-have.
Hayek Pinault made her SI Swimsuit debut this year with a simply breathtaking feature from Mexico with photographer Ruven Afanador. As one of four cover models this year, the award-winning Mexican-American actor, director and producer was a dream in front of the tropical backdrop, flaunting her undeniable beauty and infectious charisma.
One of the many gorgeous swimsuits she wore on set included this ethereal crochet two-piece, the Sun Bikini in Sol Mesh ($265) from Sara Cristina, to be exact, which hugged her curves perfectly and delivered high glamour. The item might be a splurge, but you won’t have to worry about crochet going out of style anytime soon.
If this cream color isn’t your favorite, the bikini comes in seven additional colors, accommodating any style preference.
With a texture as pretty as crochet, you’re bound to stand out amongst a crowd. And if you want to play up the boho chic aesthetic, all you need to do is add some accessories such as a headband, a cowboy hat and turquoise jewelry.
In addition to Hayek Pinault, Nicole Williams English, Rayna Vallandingham, Alix Earle and other models rocked crochet in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
While chatting with us at the SI Swimsuit Social Club in May, Vallandingham named crochet as her favorite fabric for swimsuits. “I’m such a crochet girl,” she shared. “My favorite type of bikini is when it looks like it’s been made out of yarn in the middle of the jungle. That’s my favorite type of bikini, so that's what I’m going to do all summer.”
Whether you’re headed to a festival, a poolside hangout or a trip to the jungle, you can never go wrong with crochet.