Serena Williams Channels Cool ‘80s Corpcore Vibes for NikeSKIMS Event
Three days after NikeSKIMS released its debut launch date for its inaugural drop, one of the stars of its latest campaign, Serena Williams, stepped out in style to celebrate.
Williams linked up with SKIMS’s chief creative officer and co-founder, Kim Kardashian, for her brand’s major career move, and the duo joined fellow SI Swimsuit alumni, Jordan Chiles and Nelly Korda, for the creation of NikeSKIMS’s promotion film, Bodies at Work.
Styling
In the Big Apple on Wednesday, Williams reunited with Kardashian to celebrate the brand before it becomes available for purchase online and in select stores tomorrow, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. ET. The four-time Olympic gold medalist wore a cheetah-printed bodysuit over a pair of shiny black leggings, and accessorized the look with an oversized black blazer, a matching belt and a tennis necklace.
Kardashian, on the other hand, skipped the prints and repped an all-grey sheer catsuit with close-toed pumps and a matching headscarf. She posed next to Williams for a slew of snapshots at the function, giving the tennis legend a tight squeeze.
“I just love seeing [the athletes] in action,” the 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model told Vogue on the 46-second video—which also included Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kimm, Sha’Carri Richardson and Madisen Skinner.
“Everyone did a different workout for the campaign, so obviously everyone chose a workout that they can do well and look good in. I loved seeing what everyone’s choices were, and what they were good at, because it definitely showed off their strengths,” Kardashian continued.
A few familiar faces
More athletes also showed their support during Wednesday night’s festivities, including New York Liberty power couple, Isabelle Harrison and Natasha “Tash” Cloud, along with their teammate and WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu, who arrived with her husband, Hroniss Grasu.
Additionally, the Manhattan event turned out to be an SI Swimsuit cover girl reunion, with a handful of former front-page faces stepping out to support Kardashian’s latest endeavor.
Take a look at some of their outfits!
Camille Kostek
The 2019 cover model sported an all-maroon ensemble, complemented by a leather cocoa trench coat with spotted details.
Gayle King
Similarly, King—who scored a front-page spot with the brand in 2024—opted for a monochromatic cherry red look.
Martha Stewart
The SI Swimsuit 2023 cover girl stuck with neutrals for her look and repped a sparkly taupe blazer over a nude top, paired with classic trousers and gold pumps.