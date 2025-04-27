Shop the Daring, Trendy Leopard Print Bikini Ellie Thumann Wore in Bermuda
Ellie Thumann isn’t just nailing her SI Swimsuit looks this season; she‘s setting the standard for styling swimwear. The 23-year-old traveled to Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts for her third feature with the franchise, and we were totally blown away by her reveal image and how chic and iconic her Tropic of C bandeau cheetah print suit was.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In a behind-the-scenes sneak peek—which fans will get to see in full when the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine officially drops this May—Thumann flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in the Lybethras Micro Bikini Leopard with Stones ($190), an ultra-minimal brown animal-print set featuring a barely-there triangle halter top and adjustable tie-side thong bottoms. Designed for minimal tan lines and maximum impact, the bold look perfectly blends the summery supermodel energy Thumann is known for with the sultry, high-glam vibe that defines her growing social media presence.
The Brazilian brand’s expert craftsmanship and sleek, daring silhouette made the bikini an instant standout against Bermuda’s pink sand beaches. In a creative twist, SI Swimsuit’s styling team finished the look with Salomon’s XT-6 GORE-TEX sneakers ($200) in the “Oxford Tan / Almond Milk / Safari” shade—a cult-favorite shoe loved for its rugged performance and streetwear edge. The unexpected sneaker-and-swim pairing feels adventurous yet effortless, perfectly capturing Thumann’s laid-back, fashion-forward aesthetic.
The Arizona native, who made her debut with Derek Kettela in 2023 in Puerto Rico and posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico last year, has continued to evolve both on-camera and off, seamlessly mixing aspirational glam with grounded authenticity. She uses her platform to share not just her fashion and beauty favorites, but also candid conversations about mental health, wellness and growing up online.
Today, she’s an ambassador for major brands like Alo Yoga and Victoria’s Secret PINK, all while building a loyal community of more than 4.4 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
“Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” Thumann shared while on set in Bermuda.
“Beautiful, I love the styling! A little bit of a glammed-up Flinstones vibe! ☀️,” one fan commented on Thumann’s reveal announcement.
With her radiant smile, daring style and unmistakable charisma, it’s safe to say Thumann’s SI Swimsuit era is going strong—and shows no signs of slowing down.