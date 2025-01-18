Shop This Pretty Mermaid Blue Set Brianna LaPaglia Wore During Her SI Swim Cover Shoot
Brianna LaPaglia, the outspoken content creator and beloved podcast host, has spent years captivating audiences with her candid humor and unfiltered takes on life. Known for her rise through Barstool Sports and her raw storytelling on platforms like TikTok and Vine back in the day, LaPaglia has often been in the headlines—most recently for her bravery in speaking out about her emotionally turbulent relationship with country singer Zach Bryan. But now, she’s making waves for an entirely new reason: her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.
Photographed by Katherine Goguen in breathtaking Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif., the 25-year-old posed for the cover of the January 2025 digital issue.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team aimed to make the styling for this shoot feel unique, luxurious and eclectic, deliberately steering away from classic triangle silhouettes and stringy suits commonly seen in editorials. Their vision paid off beautifully, as Brianna LaPaglia looked more fabulous than ever. Here’s a closer look at the stunning turquoise blue Sommer Swim set she wore.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sommer Swim SORIYA Blue Fondale - Balconette Bikini Top, $119 and GINA Blue Fondale - Cheeky Bikini Bottoms, $99 (sommerswim.com)
The Soriya Top is a super sexy yet elegant balconette-style bikini top, elevated with a unique gold embellishment at the center, ruched side detailing and thick straps that sit delicately on the shoulders. Designed for both comfort and style, it boasts a lustrous shine and double lining for support, finished with an embossed gold clip closure for a refined touch. The Gina Bottom is a classic v-shaped cheeky design with a thicker side band that flatters the waistline and elongates the legs. Shop more at sommerswim.com.
Whether it’s her bold voice on her podcasts or her fearless step in front of the camera, LaPaglia’s SI Swimsuit feature means so much more to her than just a career milestone—it’s a celebration of resilience, confidence and reclaiming the person she was always meant to be.
“It means so much more to me than feeling sexy and being in a cool location,” she shared. “I’m allowed to do what I want to do, I’m allowed to do it in any fashion in any amount of clothes in front of whoever I want and no one has the control over you to tell you what you can and cannot do. And to me, isn’t just like, ‘check it off the bucket list, that was really cool.’ This is like reclaiming myself and that’s what this all means to me.”
