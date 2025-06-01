Katie Austin 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Katie Austin walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder, XANDRA, Jessie Murph and 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Austin is a five-time SI Swimsuit model who made her debut in 2021 after co-winning the brand’s open casting call. Since then, the former Division I athlete and fitness entrepreneur has become a staple in the franchise. She posed for the 2025 issue in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts and continues to shine with her positive energy and dedication to making wellness approachable through her Katie Austin App. The Virginia native, who now lives in Los Angeles, has traveled everywhere from Portugal to Montenegro to the Dominican Republic with the brand.
SI Swimsuit’s presence at Swim Week 2025 was nothing short of spectacular. Held at the W South Beach, the event featured a full weekend of immersive programming—from beachfront brunches and a poolside Apres Swimsuit celebration to a Coppertone-sponsored Beach Club and a dazzling Saturday night runway show. It was a high-energy mix of confident walks, flawless fashion and fierce girlboss vibes.