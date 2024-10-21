SI Swimsuit’s 7 Favorite Looks From the Academy Museum Gala
The fourth annual Academy Museum Gala, held at the iconic Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 19, was nothing short of spectacular. Every year, the star-studded event brings out the crème de la crème of Hollywood stars.
From jaw-dropping cut-outs to dramatic ball gowns that feel like a modern fairy tale, the night made way for the perfect blend of timeless elegance and contemporary style. While sleek black dresses and white satin numbers reigned supreme, sparkling embellishments and glitzy details gave each look a mesmerizing twist.
The annual event is more than just a red carpet affair. It’s a celebration of the art and legacy of filmmaking and raises critical funds ($11 million this year, to be exact) to support the Academy Museum’s exhibitions, educational programs and initiatives that preserve the history of cinema. This year’s event brought together Hollywood’s brightest stars, directors and industry leaders, all dressed to impress as they honored the creative forces behind the screen. The glamorous evening is a fusion of film, philanthropy, and, of course, style, because Hollywood history and fashion go hand in hand.
Below are some of our favorite looks from the evening.
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner
Both Kendall, dressed in Schiaparelli, and Kylie, clad in Mugler, looked absolutely stunning individually, but the siblings are truly unstoppable when together. The duo turned heads in chic looks, and Kendall’s included a daring dash of skin-baring cut-outs.
Cynthia Erivo
The upcoming Wicked film actress paid tribute to her character Elphaba and her favorite hue of green. She looked simply breathtaking in a strapless and bejeweled Louis Vuitton gown that perfectly cinched at her waist, accentuated her hips and glistened under the event lights.
Chrissy Teigen
The 2024 SI Swimsuit cover girl pulled from designer Andrew Kwon’s latest collection, and this beautiful, hand-crafted silk and lace number was utter perfection.
Addison Rae
The newly-blonde beauty brought the heat to the red carpet in this beautiful, delicate blue lace Alberta Ferretti gown. The plunging number hugged her in all the right places and offered minimal coverage while still leaving something to the imagination.
Monica Barbaro
The Top Gun: Maverick star flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in this shimmering beige-brown backless dress from Ralph Lauren that looked like it was made just for her.
Kaia Gerber
The model served major old Hollywood glamour in this stunning, regal and moody black mesh beaded number from Givenchy’s 1997 collection.